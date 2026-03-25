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EV driver shares instant karma moment after concerning road rage incident: 'Justice ... this one time'

"This pickup speeds by me going 70 in a 25 mph zone…"

by Sara Traynor
Cars on highway.

Photo Credit: iStock

Unfortunately, not everyone cares about the rules of the road. A frustrated electric vehicle driver vented on r/ElectricVehicles about other cars rolling coal at them.

"Has anyone ever had a big diesel pickup roll coal on them on purpose?" the original poster asked, saying it happened multiple times.

"This pickup speeds by me going 70 in a 25 mph zone and gets in front of me and, boom, rolls coal," they continued. "I thought, man, another ahole. I wish the police would do something."

Luckily for the OP, the pickup truck didn't get away with it. Immediately after the incident, the truck got pulled over.

"JUSTICE AT LEAST THIS ONE TIME," the OP exclaimed.

For those not in the know, "rolling coal" is when a diesel-powered vehicle driver intentionally spews black smoke and exhaust, usually at unsuspecting passersby, cyclists, and other drivers, according to Psychology Today. The signature plume is the result of unburned diesel fuel, and it requires engine modifications that flood the unit with more fuel than it can handle to even accomplish the act.

Because rolling coal obscures drivers' vision and harms people's lungs, nine states have penalized the practice, including New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan. Penalties vary, from as little as a $10 fine in Georgia to a felony charge in the Wolverine State.

However, evidence is required to penalize coal rollers in any capacity. "I wish I installed a dash cam," the OP said.

Dash cams are crucial for capturing anti-EV harassment. One Cybertruck owner talked about someone rolling coal and throwing rocks at them. Thankfully, the incident was recorded by their dash cam.

Commenters shared their experiences.

"Happened to me once where I saw a dude start to roll coal on me as we were at a light next to one another," one said. "I guess the 'Zero Emissions' badge on the Leaf triggered his big diesel engine."

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