Washington DC launches 'innovative' pilot program to expand electric vehicle infrastructure: 'Demonstrates what cities should do'

Electric vehicle owners in the nation's capital will soon have more charging options thanks to a unique pilot project.

The Washington, D.C., Department of Transportation teamed with EV charging company It's Electric to install 16 curbside stations. They will serve two adjacent parking spots at eight locations, according to a news release. The project will include each D.C. ward.

It's part of the district's clean energy agenda, with a benchmark of becoming "carbon neutral" by 2045. The program could also provide a blueprint for other urban centers.

"By launching this pilot, DDOT is leading the way in innovation by testing curbside EV charging and sharing best practices with cities across the country," DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum said.

It's encouraging progress, and part of the effort to increase the number of public chargers nationwide. Climate Central reported last year that there were nearly 196,000 ports around the country.

The growing number is a boon for travelers, but charging at home remains the cheapest option. Expert analysis from Qmerit found that motorists save hundreds to thousands of dollars for every 13,489 miles traveled when charging at home. That's compared to gas and public EV stations that levy fees.

For their part, Level 2 chargers can provide an 80% charge in four to 10 hours, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Level 2 stations are being installed in D.C.

Level 1 chargers — a standard outlet — are good for short trips, providing about four or five miles of range per hour.

Public DC fast chargers are the fastest, juicing a pack in 20 minutes, depending on the model and battery. But there's an extra cost for the service, totaling $964-$1,811 for 13,489 miles, according to Qmerit. Home charging, by comparison, costs $693 for the same distance.

The public stalls are great resources for long-distance trips. That's why efforts by Ionna and Tesla to expand their networks are important, as well.

In D.C., EV owners must provide their own cables to use the curbside chargers. But residents can request a free cable as part of the program, and it will be quickly delivered, according to the release.

"These curbside chargers are a meaningful step in expanding vehicle electrification in D.C.," It's Electric project director Judy Chang said. "DDOT is delivering innovative transportation infrastructure that demonstrates what cities should do to create sustainable, livable neighborhoods."

