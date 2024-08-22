  • Business Business

Driver shares frustrating images of problematic design at local charging station: 'A local will take a hammer to it'

"The only way to use this charging station is to block the handicap access to the parking lot."

by Leslie Sattler
"The only way to use this charging station is to block the handicap access to the parking lot."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user's frustrating discovery is sparking outrage and concern among electric vehicle owners and accessibility advocates alike.

The post, which quickly gained traction in the r/mildlyinfuriating community, showcases a poorly placed EV charging station that causes more problems than it solves.

"The only way to use this charging station is to block the handicap access to the parking lot."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"The only way to use this charging station is to block the handicap access to the parking lot."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shared by the Redditor reveals an EVgo charging station positioned directly in front of a parking spot clearly marked "NO PARKING." This baffling setup leaves EV drivers with an impossible choice: violate parking rules or forgo charging their vehicle.

"Charging station directly in no parking zone. The only way to use this charging station is to block the handicap access to the parking lot," the user explained in their post. "Sometimes a local will take a hammer to it."

They added that they had contacted the company responsible over a year ago, but no action was taken to rectify the situation.

This problematic placement not only inconveniences EV drivers but also raises serious concerns about accessibility. By potentially blocking handicapped access to the parking lot, the charging station's location could be violating important accessibility laws and making life more difficult for those with mobility challenges.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

As more Americans embrace electric vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on fuel costs, it's crucial that charging stations are installed in locations that are convenient, safe, and accessible to all.

Proper placement of EV charging stations can encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles, which play a vital role in reducing dirty gas pollution and combating atmospheric damage. However, instances like this can create unnecessary barriers and frustrations for current and potential EV owners.

The Reddit community's reactions to the post were a mix of disbelief and problem-solving suggestions.

One commenter pointed out a potential workaround: "And if you backed in next to that spot, it wouldn't reach? It looks like your charger port is on the other side and the cables look plenty long and even seem to have a lanyard."

Another user sarcastically remarked, "The whole situation is carefully thought out, as you can see," highlighting the apparent lack of planning that went into the charging station's placement.

A more action-oriented commenter suggested involving local authorities: "Call your local council person/alderman."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

It’s essentially a rewards program for sustainable spending.
Tech

This free app will pay you for making smarter purchases: 'The average user saved about $200 a month'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x