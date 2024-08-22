Driver shares frustrating images of problematic design at local charging station: 'A local will take a hammer to it'

"The only way to use this charging station is to block the handicap access to the parking lot."

A Reddit user's frustrating discovery is sparking outrage and concern among electric vehicle owners and accessibility advocates alike.

The post, which quickly gained traction in the r/mildlyinfuriating community, showcases a poorly placed EV charging station that causes more problems than it solves.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shared by the Redditor reveals an EVgo charging station positioned directly in front of a parking spot clearly marked "NO PARKING." This baffling setup leaves EV drivers with an impossible choice: violate parking rules or forgo charging their vehicle.

"Charging station directly in no parking zone. The only way to use this charging station is to block the handicap access to the parking lot," the user explained in their post. "Sometimes a local will take a hammer to it."

They added that they had contacted the company responsible over a year ago, but no action was taken to rectify the situation.

This problematic placement not only inconveniences EV drivers but also raises serious concerns about accessibility. By potentially blocking handicapped access to the parking lot, the charging station's location could be violating important accessibility laws and making life more difficult for those with mobility challenges.

As more Americans embrace electric vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on fuel costs, it's crucial that charging stations are installed in locations that are convenient, safe, and accessible to all.

Proper placement of EV charging stations can encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles, which play a vital role in reducing dirty gas pollution and combating atmospheric damage. However, instances like this can create unnecessary barriers and frustrations for current and potential EV owners.

The Reddit community's reactions to the post were a mix of disbelief and problem-solving suggestions.

One commenter pointed out a potential workaround: "And if you backed in next to that spot, it wouldn't reach? It looks like your charger port is on the other side and the cables look plenty long and even seem to have a lanyard."

Another user sarcastically remarked, "The whole situation is carefully thought out, as you can see," highlighting the apparent lack of planning that went into the charging station's placement.

A more action-oriented commenter suggested involving local authorities: "Call your local council person/alderman."

