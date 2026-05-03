NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani unveils EV charging infrastructure to help taxi drivers

"This is great news for folks who drive and work in that area."

Electric vehicle drivers know that you can save a pretty penny by ditching expensive fuel for all-electric driving, but charging station access can be uneven in some areas. Now, to support the shift to EVs in NYC, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and other officials have unveiled new DC fast chargers to aid the city's busiest drivers.

According to a report from Electrek, Mayor Mamdani, NYC Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn, and the New York Power Authority have opened a new fast-charging station in Flushing, Queens.

The site was chosen due to its limited access to affordable charging and its high concentration of Taxi and Limousine Commission drivers. The station is the first of 10 planned to open over the next year. The site has eight 360-kilowatt fast chargers that can power an EV to roughly 80% in just 15 minutes. Plus, drivers won't have to pay any additional fees to park while plugged in.

While this program can help expand public charging in NYC, drivers typically see the most savings by charging at home. Level 2 fast chargers, like the models available through Qmerit, let drivers take advantage of lower residential electricity rates, unlocking even greater savings over time.

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For professional drivers, whose downtime directly impacts their revenue, the expanded network should help address the uneven access to fast chargers across New York City.

Michelle Lewis, author of the Electrek report, explained that the New York Power Authority already oversees roughly 300 fast chargers within its EVolve NY program. It plans to bring 66 more fast chargers to 10 municipal parking lots across three boroughs.

This move supports the city's broader efforts to reduce harmful car pollution and, as Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas explained, could have a meaningful impact on New York City communities.

"By expanding access to affordable, high-speed EV charging in communities with limited infrastructure and a high concentration of TLC drivers, we are making it easier for working New Yorkers to transition to electric vehicles while reducing harmful emissions," said González-Rojas, per Electrek.

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Commenters replying to the Electrek article are fans of this move by NYC officials.

"This is great news for folks who drive and work in that area. And I am glad to see they are not going to penalize users by making them pay to park like in some other cities," one wrote.

"This is awesome," another said.

Regardless of the level of access you have to public charging stations in your area, driving an EV can offer meaningful savings with a Level 2 charger at home.

To see how a home charging upgrade can transform your charging habits and your wallet, consider using Qmerit's tools to get free estimates and competitive installation quotes.

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