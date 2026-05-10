Melbourne Airport receives massive upgrade with dozens of new EV charging stations

Drivers of electric vehicles will soon find it easier to travel through Melbourne Airport, as manufacturers have officially broken ground on Australia's first large-scale charging hub.

According to Electrek, the new site, built by BP Pulse, is set to host 24 charging bays and is scheduled to open up to drivers by the end of 2026.

After its completion, EV owners will have access to 150 kW and faster 300 kW chargers, with drive-through bays available for larger vehicles.

Although this project is a step in the right direction to help more drivers ditch harmful fossil fuels, it's also important to note that the developer, BP Pulse, is owned and operated by BP, one of the largest energy companies and oil producers in the world.

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One of the most common concerns for drivers hesitant to switch to all-electric vehicles is the availability of reliable charging infrastructure. This Australian charging hub is one of many being rolled out around the world, helping bring more dependable charging options to roadways globally.

And if you're concerned about finding a public charger, many EV drivers already know the most convenient and cost-effective way to power up their vehicles is with at-home charging. In fact, drivers who charge at home with a Level 2 charger installed through Qmerit can often reduce charging costs by up to half by avoiding higher rates at public stations.

According to Electrek, Melbourne Airport sees around 34,000 vehicles passing through every day. The hub will offer a new charging solution for locals as well as travelers.

Jai McDermott — Melbourne Airport chief of ground transport, property, and retail — told the outlet that "not only will this be the first of its scale at an Australian airport, but we're proud that BP Pulse has chosen to power the hub with 100% renewable electricity generated from Melbourne Airport's two onsite solar farms."

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One reader in the Electrek comment section shared their support for the new project.

"Airports are an excellent place for car charging," they wrote.

Whether you're a long-time EV driver or are looking to make the switch, the charging experts at Qmerit can help you better understand your at-home charging options.

While public stations offer the fastest charging speeds, Level 2 home chargers from Qmerit provide enough power to reliably handle most drivers' daily charging needs. Qmerit's free resources can help you get estimates and connect with vetted installers if you're interested.

To boost savings even further, many EV drivers also choose to install home solar systems, allowing them to charge their vehicles with clean electricity generated right on their own rooftops.

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