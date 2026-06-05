EVgo promo still left one EV driver paying nearly double the Tesla charger rate down the street

Charging at home and taking advantage of residential electricity rates remains the cheapest and often most convenient option.

A Memorial Day charging promotion became a frustrating reality check for one EV driver, who said they still ended up paying far more at an EVgo fast charger than at a nearby Tesla station.

In a post on Reddit's r/electricvehicles forum, the driver said that even after applying Memorial Day promo codes at an EVgo station, the total still worked out to 68.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.

That was much more expensive than their local Tesla Supercharger, which cost 37.5 cents per kilowatt-hour, though it should be noted that EV charging stations within all networks can vary widely in pricing, even free in many cases, as the pricing is dependent on who owns the property and how much they want to attract drivers to park there or how much they want to profit off the charging itself.

The user shared a full price breakdown: 27.844 kilowatt-hours delivered, a $16.71 energy fee at 60 cents per kilowatt-hour, a 99-cent transaction fee, and $1.38 in tax, for a total of $19.08. They added that residential electricity in their area averages about 15 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The post drew more than 100 comments, with many recommending that EV charging stations be required to post prices similar to those at gas stations.

"States have laws that gas prices need to be displayed at specific sizes above the pump. There's no reason we can't have something similar for public EV charging," one user wrote.

While inconsistent charging prices can be frustrating for EV drivers, switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV can still deliver substantial savings. Many drivers spend less on fuel by avoiding volatile gas prices, and EVs generally require less routine maintenance because they have fewer moving parts and don't need oil changes.

And, as the original poster noted, charging at home and taking advantage of residential electricity rates remains the cheapest and often most convenient option.

Several commenters said that kind of confusion can make EVs feel less accessible, especially for people who are EV-curious but not yet ready to make the switch. If charging feels overpriced or hard to compare, it can discourage broader adoption, despite the known benefits.

At the same time, not every commenter said EVgo was the wrong choice in every situation. Some pointed to consistently faster charging speeds, longer cables, and more convenient or comfortable locations as reasons they still choose it over cheaper alternatives.

Drivers in the thread also shared practical workarounds, including planning routes around lower-cost networks and looking for holiday deals elsewhere. One commenter pointed to an Ionna promotion offering 20 cents per kilowatt-hour over Memorial Day weekend.

Another mentioned that whenever they go on road trips, they purchase a Tesla charging membership that reduces charging prices for a month.

Others also mentioned that it is important to shop around to find the best deal in your area. For a few, EVgo was cheaper than local Tesla chargers.

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