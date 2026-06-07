Driver sparks debate after questioning why not all gas stations have EV chargers

The exchange reflects a broader shift in how many roadside businesses make money.

A recent Reddit post sparked a discussion about the future of EV charging with a simple question: If gas stations already have the space and a built-in customer base, why aren't more of them installing EV chargers as an additional source of revenue?

What happened?

In the comment section, users were quick to point out that chargers are already common at many stations, especially during long-distance travel.

"Lots of EV chargers are at gas stations. On my last road trip almost all of them were," one wrote.

Others noted that EV chargers could be a financial win for gas station owners. EV drivers using fast chargers often spend 15 to 30 minutes charging — although battery advancements are making these times quicker — giving them more time to buy food, drinks, or other items from the store. One operator in the thread said that added foot traffic is exactly why their business installed chargers: "This is exactly why we have chargers in front of our gas station/convenience store/cafe."

Why does it matter?

That exchange reflects a broader shift in how many roadside businesses make money. Gas sales themselves often bring in relatively slim profits, while items inside the store — like coffee, snacks, and prepared food — can be much more lucrative. Since EV charging keeps drivers on-site longer, chargers can give customers more time to step inside and make a purchase, fitting naturally into that business model.

In turn, more chargers on major roadways can translate into an easier transition from gas to all-electric driving.

But the thread also highlighted why the buildout can be uneven. Commenters said fast-charging sites may need costly electrical work and utility upgrades, which can be harder for smaller independent owners to absorb. Meanwhile, larger chains, including Buc-ee's, Wawa, Sheetz, and Pilot/Flying J, have been expanding their charger footprints.

What are people saying?

Many commenters pointed out that many of their local gas stations already have chargers installed, while others highlighted how the U.S. EV charging network is growing quickly.

"There are plenty, Shell even has an EV charging network and around the Northeast at least there are a lot of gas stations, especially off the highways / interstates / turnpikes, with Tesla Superchargers," one wrote.

"All the Circle K stations near me are adding EV chargers," another said.

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