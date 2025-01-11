Three-year project announced to develop revolutionary packaging ideas for popular fruits: 'More work is needed...'

A European Union-backed campaign intends to explore more sustainable packaging solutions for exported fruit, and local economies stand to benefit along with the health of the planet.

The Garden of Europe announced via EIN Presswire and KTSM.com that it is actively investigating alternative packaging for European kiwis and apples in order to align with goals laid out by the Common Agricultural Policy and the EU, which is the campaign's co-financier.

According to the initiative's website, the three-year project is running from 2024 to 2027 and aims to boost demand for Greece's kiwis and Poland's apples across Indonesia, Israel, and India, enhancing the EU's agricultural economy.

The campaign acknowledged in the media release that "sustainable packaging remains a work in progress," and challenges lie ahead. For one, bio-based solutions can be more expensive and may not ensure product freshness and durability as long as plastic.

However, it plans to experiment with biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable packaging — fields that researchers are making headway in. Garden of Europe didn't cite any specific breakthroughs it would examine, but there have been a number of promising developments.

For example, a team from Greece and Italy has developed a biodegradable, petroleum-free film that could preserve the shelf life of fish. And researchers from Rutgers and Harvard University formulated a plant-based mesh that can be sprayed on produce for transport.

Ultimately, adopting a biodegradable packaging solution would be a boon to the environment, which has become inundated with plastic waste that takes tens to hundreds of years to decompose. Some plastics may take even longer to break down. Given the growing body of research suggesting microplastic pollution is a significant public health concern, it's no surprise that 44% of consumers polled by the Packer revealed they avoid products wrapped in plastic.

"Sustainable packaging is an evolving journey. While significant progress has been made, more work is needed to balance costs, logistics, and eco-friendly goals," the Garden of Europe campaign said in the media release. "European producers remain at the forefront of innovation, addressing these challenges step by step to achieve a greener future."

