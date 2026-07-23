European analysis finds 1 in 3 sustainability targets missed by top clothing brands

"It is not up to society to investigate or prove how the company intends to achieve its stated goal."

Sustainability has become a major part of fashion marketing. But a new Europe-focused review suggests that many large clothing companies are either missing environmental targets or setting deadlines so far out that consumers can't yet realistically judge their progress.

What's happening?

Deutsche Welle reviewed 468 sustainability commitments made by 17 major apparel brands for the European Data Journalism Network. By 2024, the analysis found, companies had completed about half of the goals linked to deadlines that had already passed. Around one-third were not achieved, while the rest could not be clearly assessed.

Timing was another problem identified in the review: about a third of all commitments have deadlines after 2025. Many are set for 2030, a major milestone under the European Green Deal, or for 2050, the EU's target year for climate neutrality.

The timing of those promises also varied by market segment. Fast fashion, sportswear, and other mass-market labels were more likely to emphasize shorter-term goals, while luxury brands more often relied on longer-range targets that are difficult to verify today.

Why does it matter?

Clothing production can put a major strain on natural resources. The industry is estimated to produce about 2% to 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and fiber production, spinning, dyeing, and weaving also drive high water use and chemical pollution.

Additionally, fast fashion's business model is closely tied to the overproduction of inexpensive clothing, which can worsen air pollution, contaminate waterways, and rely on exploitative labor practices across global supply chains.

It can also take a toll on shoppers' finances. Poorly made garments often wear out quickly, lose their shape, or fall apart after repeated washes, forcing consumers to replace them more often and spend more over time.

That timing affects accountability. Targets due in 2025 can at least be checked now, but pledges aimed at 2030 or 2050 may sound bold while staying largely outside immediate public scrutiny.

As Bianca Morales, Head of Sustainable Consumption and Production at BEUC, an organization representing 42 European consumer associations, put it: "It is up to companies to demonstrate the validity of their claims. It is not up to society to investigate or prove how the company intends to achieve its stated goal."

What's being done?

Europe is tightening the rules governing what brands can say about their environmental performance. Existing policies such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive are already pushing companies toward stricter environmental, social, and governance reporting.

Morales said existing consumer law already offers tools to challenge questionable claims. She said "the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive of 2006 prohibits misleading commercial practices, including environmental claims not backed by verifiable evidence," and pointed to recent greenwashing enforcement cases.

Another regulatory change is coming with the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition directive, which will apply as of September 2026 and is meant to spell out anti-greenwashing rules more clearly.

Under those rules, broad labels like "eco-friendly" or "sustainable" could be barred if companies cannot back them up with solid evidence. Brands may also face stricter requirements when making climate commitments tied to far-off deadlines.

"Consumers must be able to trust that companies are honouring these commitments," Morales said.

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