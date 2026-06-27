EU court says private jets can qualify as 'green' investments, fueling greenwashing worries

The stakes extend well beyond the aviation industry.

A ruling by the EU General Court means the bloc cannot simply exclude private jet manufacturing from its sustainable investment framework — a result that is adding to worries about greenwashing in one of the most polluting luxury industries.

For many critics, labeling private aviation "green" is a step away from a cleaner, more equitable future.

What happened?

At the center of the case was the European Union's sustainable finance taxonomy, which is meant to help investors spot climate-friendly investments.

Reuters reported that on Wednesday, the General Court voided the European Commission's decision to exclude private jet manufacturing from that classification system.

French manufacturer Dassault Aviation brought the challenge, arguing that the commission acted unlawfully. The commission decided in 2023 to leave out aircraft used for private or commercial business aviation because their carbon dioxide emissions per passenger kilometer were high compared with other transport options.

In ruling for Dassault, the court said that private jets could not be dismissed by treating other modes of transportation as straightforward low-carbon alternatives because those aircraft have specific characteristics in terms of flexibility, speed, and connectivity.

The judges also said the emissions in question arise from operating the planes rather than manufacturing them and that the commission had failed to take into account the possibility of private jets using sustainable fuel.

Why does it matter?

The EU taxonomy is intended to steer money toward projects that support the clean energy transition.

If private jet manufacturing qualifies under it, that would extend the sustainable label to products used by a tiny wealthy minority while communities around the world face the consequences of pollution and the warming planet.

The stakes extend well beyond the aviation industry. Green investment rules can shape where capital flows, which technologies expand more quickly, and which industries receive a credibility boost with consumers and markets.

When a luxury mode of travel with an outsized climate footprint moves closer to receiving a green label, it risks blurring the standards used to distinguish meaningful climate progress from marketing.

It could also divert attention from investments that would improve daily life for far more people, including cleaner public transportation, more efficient buildings, and lower-emission infrastructure.

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