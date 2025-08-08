US agency sparks backlash with controversial proposal that could threaten public health: 'Controlled by industry lobbyists'

The government agency is accepting public comment on the proposal before making a final decision.

A ban restricting the use of a controversial herbicide was set to take "full effect this year" after farmers complained about damaged crops. Now, the New York Times reports, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is proposing some exceptions.

What's happening?

A new EPA proposal would allow the use of a few products containing dicamba on genetically engineered soybeans and cotton.

The agricultural producers more likely to be interested in using dicamba to eliminate weeds are those who plant the genetically engineered seeds that can withstand the harsh herbicide, according to late-July reporting from the Times. But the product has been said to drift and damage other crops in nearby fields, and last year a federal court made certain uses of the herbicide illegal.

The EPA's proposed exceptions to the ban reportedly came after the agency determined that dicamba poses no risk to human health, but many would argue otherwise.

As the Times noted, for example, the Center for Biological Diversity swiftly condemned the new EPA proposal. Nathan Donley, the environmental health science director for the environmental group, said in a statement, "This is what happens when pesticide oversight is controlled by industry lobbyists."

Why is this concerning?

Per the EPA website, dicamba is a "selective systemic herbicide used to control annual, biennial and perennial broadleaf weeds in a variety of food and feed crops and in non-agricultural settings."

While the EPA's current position is that dicamba poses no risk to humans, past research has found that herbicides may cause significant health hazards.

A 2020 study from the National Cancer Institute — a part of the National Institutes of Health — indicated that the use of dicamba could increase the risk of developing some cancers, including liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer.

The potential link between the herbicide and human cancers may be an open question warranting further research. However, the original concern that the product's use might harm non-genetically-modified crops as well as delicate ecosystems neighboring dispersal sites remains a sticking point for many environmentalists.

What's being done?

The EPA is currently accepting public comments on its proposal to allow certain uses of dicamba. The period for public comment is set to close on August 22.

In the meantime, gardeners might be interested in pursuing natural solutions to weed management. Using vinegar solutions to kill weeds, for example, can help avoid harsh chemicals, and following this up with a layer of mulch can help mitigate future weed growth.

Homeowners can also consider rewilding their yards with native plants in an effort to reduce the use of harsh chemicals. Not only can native plants better nurture the biodiversity on which all living things rely, but consumers can also save money on yard maintenance, as native plants are already well-suited to their surroundings.

