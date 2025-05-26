US official sparks backlash after unveiling new plan to deal with urgent public health threat: 'There are problems ahead'

"It's written as if it's just a fabulous plan for the future."

As time goes on, Americans have learned more about the chemicals being used in our environment and the products we use every day, and it's become clear not all of them are safe.

Unfortunately, getting the law caught up with the science is sometimes two steps forward and one step back. After all the progress made to regulate PFAS during the previous administration, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin has announced a new preliminary plan that has health advocates worried, The New Lede reported.

What's happening?

On April 28, Zeldin, a Donald Trump appointee, rolled out a plan for addressing widespread contamination with PFAS or "forever chemicals," which have been found in 45% of U.S. tap water and 95% of people in the country, The New Lede revealed.

Zeldin said the agency's new approach would be "advancing research and testing" as well as taking other actions to "ensure Americans have the cleanest air, land, and water."

However, there is a great deal of uncertainty about the details, and it appears that the intent of the new plan is actually to loosen new restrictions that were in place.

"There are problems ahead, even though it's written as if it's just a fabulous plan for the future," said Betsy Southerland, a former EPA senior scientist and former director in the agency's Office of Water, per The New Lede. "Their actions will absolutely ensure that for years longer people will be exposed to PFAS in their drinking water and their food without any relief from this administration."

Why is the changing PFAS policy important?

PFAS are a class of chemicals used in industry and manufacturing in the U.S. that are linked to serious health problems. They're often found in nonstick, water-resistant, and stain-resistant applications, but PFAS have been tied to cancer, fertility problems, asthma, and increased thyroid disease risk.

Unfortunately, once they're in the environment, they don't just go away. While many chemicals break down over time, PFAS take hundreds of years to deteriorate naturally. That means the more we use them, the more they build up in the water, the soil — and in human bodies.

Getting manufacturers to stop using PFAS and utility companies to clean them from drinking water is vital to protect Americans from their health effects. But as progress was made, a change in the political landscape seems likely to set us back.

What's being done about PFAS?

Ultimately, there is still hope for some action regarding PFAS.

The EPA announcement called for "smartly collecting necessary information" about the issue, per The New Lede, which might be a delay tactic — but could indicate a commitment to actually furthering research on the issue. Manufacturers could also still be held to account for their pollution, even if utilities are let off the hook.

Ultimately, though, American voters need to support candidates who will act to curb pollution if they want to live in a healthier environment.

