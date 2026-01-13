Newly surfaced documents reveal human lives don't matter in crucial US industry regulations: 'This is ... evil'

"Nothing we do is actually worth anything."

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to stop calculating monetary value of impact to the health and lives of Americans when it comes to setting air pollution limits, according to internal emails obtained and reviewed by The New York Times.

Instead, the agency will only concern itself with the monetary value of impact to businesses, the Times reported. It's a significant reversal from the EPA's mission, which has been to "protect human health and the environment" since its formation in 1970.

What's happening?

For years, the EPA has used the estimation of public health benefits of its regulations as leverage to justify its air pollution standards, from the number of asthma attacks that could be avoided to the number of lives that could be saved, both of which would save money for health insurance companies and hospitals.

Under the Trump administration, the EPA will stop highlighting human health as a major benefit of how it regulates air pollution, and the EPA may weaken or repeal its limits for these companies.

Essentially, the EPA will focus more on costs to the commercial sector rather than any benefits when it comes to building air pollution restrictions. This would likely lower costs for companies, while resulting in more polluted air, the Times pointed out.

Why is it important for the EPA to regulate air pollution from companies?

The EPA's regulation is crucial for public health, especially when it comes to preventing premature death and illnesses, since these companies can be a major source of harmful emissions.

Two particular pollutant measurements stem from these companies that the EPA may set lower or weaker standards for emitting. One is a broad class of fine particulate matter called PM2.5, as it refers to that which is less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, and scientists have found these particles pose significant health risks because they can easily penetrate deeply into lungs and bloodstreams. The other is ozone, a harmful, smog-forming pollutant that stems from power plants and factories, especially on very hot days.

Both types of pollutants are tightly regulated by the EPA, but now the regulations could become weaker without health benefits factored in.

Public outcry over the EPA policy shift

While the change in policy is at least surprisingly honest in its bare admission that the EPA is officially more concerned with prioritizing industry rather than human health, the move hasn't appeared to garner much support. Since the Times uncovered the EPA's plans, Americans across social media have lamented over the disrespect they feel, given how the changes will negatively affect everyone.

"As far as the EPA is concerned individuals have zero monetary value and people dying has no negative impact on the economy," one Reddit user wrote in response to the article. "Basically none of us deserve to be paid anything for our jobs because nothing we do is actually worth anything."

"Air pollution is EASILY the most deadly environmental health variable in developed economies," another wrote. "This is legit evil."

On X, prominent psychologist Dr. Julie Gurner expressed dismay that Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has appeared to allow this plan to proceed without taking any action to stop it within his "Make America Healthy Again" plans.

"RFK used to be such a champion for the environment and wildlife," she wrote. "Founded the Riverkeepers, and pursued legal action to keep the environment clean. Where are you at on this, @RobertKennedyJr?"

