Feds uncover disturbing scheme by oilfield workers: 'Caused permanent damage'

A recent court case in Wyoming is raising questions about how the justice system handles environmental crimes. After federal investigators uncovered an illegal dumping scheme that, according to the Department of Justice, "caused permanent damage to U.S. lands," two oilfield supervisors were sentenced. The sentencing, which occurred in August, sparked renewed discussion about accountability and the protection of fragile ecosystems.

The DOJ announced that Darwin Crawford and Mark Orchard, both of Baggs, Wyoming, were sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $28,330 in restitution. The charges stem from a 2018 incident in which the men instructed crew members to dispose of about 10 barrels of oilfield waste at the East Echo Springs Saltwater disposal facility, located on Bureau of Land Management property southwest of Rawlins.

Court documents describe how the supervisors directed workers to "dig a hole and dump stuff from the junk tank," then cover it up. A Bureau of Land Management investigation later measured petroleum hydrocarbon levels at the site as high as 15,200 parts per million (ppm) — compared with just 18 ppm in uncontaminated soil.

Crowheart Energy, their employer at the time, cooperated with authorities and cleaned the site in 2024 to meet federal standards. Still, the DOJ emphasized that the dumping left lasting scars on taxpayer-owned land and threatened nesting habitat for species like the greater sage grouse.

Cases like this show how quickly improper waste disposal can create consequences that outlast the people responsible. For consumers and communities, they underscore the importance of strong safeguards on public lands — not only to protect wildlife, but also to ensure industries operate responsibly.

This sentencing also highlights how policy decisions and enforcement shape the future of shared resources. By supporting stronger environmental protections and holding polluters accountable, individuals can help prevent similar incidents. Progress toward a cleaner, safer future depends on both industry responsibility and public demand for safeguards that protect land, water, and wildlife.

