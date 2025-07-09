UCLA professor urges government to rethink on plans to end Energy Star: 'A rare example of a practical, nonpartisan program'

"America gains nothing, and loses a lot, by getting rid of it."

Energy Star, the Environmental Protection Agency program identifiable by the small blue logo with a star on many American appliances, may be terminated.

The program began in 1992 as a way for manufacturers to indicate their products' energy efficiency. As the Trump administration seeks to terminate the program, UCLA professor Magali A. Delmas noted in The Conversation that Energy Star saves consumers around $15 billion per year while costing only $32 million in taxes to manage.

What's happening?

In early May, the Trump administration announced its plan to end the Energy Star program, per The Washington Post.

CBS reported that the administration believes that energy regulations increase costs for manufacturers and energy providers — and, by extension, consumers.

While this may make the product more expensive to purchase, the lifetime savings are often well worth it. According to Energy Star's 2024 Reference Guide, Energy Star-rated products can be anywhere from 10% to 50% more energy-efficient than their counterparts.

Delmas wrote in her article for The Conversation: "Energy Star stands out as a rare example of a practical, nonpartisan program that delivers real benefits."

Why is energy efficiency important?

Using energy efficiently ensures a minimal impact on the environment and lower costs for consumers.

Items that consume a lot of energy can be taxing on the power grid, especially if it is powered through burning dirty energy sources like coal or oil.

For example, an appliance like a stove can have varying energy efficiency among products. While gas stoves can have unintended health consequences from burning gas in the home, including respiratory illnesses, they can also be less efficient than an induction stove.

Induction stoves work by electromagnetically heating the cookware itself instead of the stovetop. They save time and energy because they heat faster than gas stoves.

Consumers can also save up to $840 on an induction stove thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives. However, the IRA is also under threat of removal, much like Energy Star. These incentives are better taken advantage of sooner rather than later.

You can also get a relatively cheap plug-in induction burner (starting at $50) if you are renting or do not want to commit to a full induction stove before trying it out.

What's being done about Energy Star?

Multiple news outlets report that Energy Star is in danger of being terminated, but a conclusive decision has not been made yet.

Environmental Defense Fund Director Ted Kelly said: "The Energy Star program … provides significant benefits for shoppers, manufacturers, and our environment. America gains nothing, and loses a lot, by getting rid of it."

