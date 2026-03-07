  • Business Business

New study finds 50% of surveyed parents struggle to pay for winter necessity: 'This is especially concerning'

Parents have had to reduce other expenses.

by Kristin Boyles
A recent study has found that up to 50% of Chicago residents are facing energy insecurity, struggling to pay for a necessity during one of the coldest winters in decades.

A recent study has found that up to 50% of Chicagoans are struggling to pay their energy bills during one of the coldest winters in decades. The phenomenon, referred to as "energy insecurity," could spell trouble for families trying to keep warm.

What's happening?

According to a new Voices of Child Health report, Chicago parents are struggling to pay their electricity and heating bills. In fact, 50% of parents surveyed reported such difficulties, Newswise shared.

Other studies have reached similar conclusions, including one in California that found that one in three parents couldn't afford their utility bills. Another report indicated that 30% of New Yorkers faced energy insecurity.

And now, Newswise reported that one in five Chicago parents has had to reduce other expenses, such as medicine, food, and transportation, to pay their energy bills. 

The Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago added that some families even reduced the heat to uncomfortable levels, faced late-payment fees, or had their energy service disconnected.

Unfortunately, many low- and middle-income families felt at least one sign of energy insecurity. That's 85% of low-income and 56% of middle-income households surveyed, per the report.

Why does energy insecurity matter?

Energy insecurity can lead to a range of issues, including adverse health outcomes.

The study found that 26% of parents surveyed have opted to use space heaters to help heat their homes, Newswise reported. However, experts worry about the safety of such a practice. Marcus Shapiro, the lead author of the study, said, "This is especially concerning, since we know from previous research that one-third of all housefires are caused by space heaters."

Aside from property loss, space heaters are also responsible for injuries and, in some cases, death. 

However, prolonged exposure to cold temperatures could increase your risk of hypothermia, frostbite, heart attack, and asthma, according to the National Center for Healthy Housing.

What's being done to improve energy security?

While you can't control the temperature, you can participate in assistance programs and energy-conservation tactics.

First, check whether you qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. If you do, explore its energy bill assistance and home efficiency support.

Additionally, several home hacks can help you save money on energy bills. AARP recommends opening the curtains during peak sunlight and shutting them at night to reap the benefits of natural heating.

Another option is to seal any gaps or cracks around windows and doors that could allow warm air to escape. Running your ceiling fan clockwise during winter can also keep warm air from rising, per AARP.

