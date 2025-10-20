Elon Musk reaches settlement in $128M lawsuit filed by former Twitter execs: 'He tried to back out'

This isn't the only legal battle Musk has faced involving the social platform.

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by four former Twitter executives over unpaid severance following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company.

Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde in 2022, according to TechCrunch. The former executives filed the $128 million lawsuit in 2024.

Per TechCrunch, the plaintiffs said they did not receive severance because they "tried to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out of buying the company. "

The terms of the settlement were not reported. This isn't the only legal battle Musk has faced involving the social platform, now known as X. In August, Musk settled a class action lawsuit involving 6,000 former employees who were also laid off after he bought the company.

Meanwhile, Musk has also been busy with Tesla. The company's CEO is reportedly on track to become the world's first trillionaire after the Tesla board proposed an unprecedented pay package, according to CNN.

However, Tesla sales numbers have suffered in the last year. According to Reuters, Tesla's market share in the United States dropped to its lowest since 2017 in August.

While Tesla has faced setbacks, competing electric automakers have been gaining popularity among buyers. In fact, a new report found that EV sales in the U.S. hit an all-time high in Q3, with more than 438,000 units sold.

The spike in EV purchases is a good sign for the environment. Per the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, while generating electricity for charging may create carbon pollution, EVs still have a smaller carbon footprint than gas-powered cars. The energy-efficient vehicles produce zero tailpipe pollution, with the fumes from gas-guzzling alternatives linked to rising global temperatures and decreasing air quality.

