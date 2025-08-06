  • Business Business

Tesla CEO Elon Musk admits fears about losing control of embattled company: 'That is a major concern to me'

"I hope that is addressed."

by Cody Januszko
"I hope that is addressed."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tesla has garnered a reputation both for its status as a flagship electric vehicle brand and for its CEO, Elon Musk.

Tesla has not been performing at its usual levels, and some point to Musk's political activity as an explanation. During the second quarter of 2025, Tesla saw a 16% decline in automotive revenue, Futurism reported.

According to a recent Reuters article, Tesla shares have dropped about 21% this year, and the company would need to deliver more than one million electric vehicles in the second half of 2025 to stay on track with its growth goals.

Some are calling for Tesla's shareholders to remove Musk from his position as CEO. This is not the first time people have discussed his removal

His recent political life, including shouting at the Secretary of the Treasury in the White House and having a public falling out with the president, has pulled the Tesla brand into rough waters. 

Musk admitted that he fears his lack of control over the company could leave him vulnerable to being "easily ousted," according to Futurism

"That is a major concern to me as I've mentioned in the past, and I hope that is addressed at the upcoming shareholders meeting," he said, per Futurism. "I think my control over Tesla, Inc. should be enough to ensure that it goes in a good direction, but not so much control that I can't be thrown out if I go crazy."

Scheduling the shareholder meeting was also contentious. The company nearly faced legal issues for delaying its annual shareholder meeting, which is now scheduled for November 6, 2025. 

Regardless of Musk's role in the company, there is no doubt that Teslas and other EVs are making positive strides for the environment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, even when considering charging and battery manufacturing, EVs are significantly better for the environment than vehicles that burn dirty energy sources. When EVs are charged through solar-generated energy, their environmental impact is even lower. 

Do you think Tesla can bounce back from its recent struggles?

Yes 💯

It depends on Elon's actions 🤔

I don't think it's struggling 🤷

Nope 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Overall, every electric car will produce fewer emissions than its petrol equivalent, no matter where they are charged," noted the University of California, Santa Barbara's Institute for Energy Efficiency.

EV sales have been rising for the past few years, with roughly 14 million EVs sold in 2023 and more than 17 million in 2024, the International Energy Agency reported

Having more EVs on the road is not only better for the environment, but it is also beneficial for human health. In a scoping review of studies examining the impact of EVs on health, researchers found that the research is aligned: transitioning to EVs is good for us.

Will Musk be removed in November? Musk seems to believe it may at least be under consideration, according to the Futurism report.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x