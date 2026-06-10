Fresh off Tesla's pay fight, Elon Musk built a SpaceX package that could keep him in charge even if Mars never happens

"He wants to make sure he has complete control over this company — which he has done."

Elon Musk's latest SpaceX compensation plan is attracting attention because it appears to head off another years-long shareholder fight like the one that turned his Tesla pay package into a legal saga.

Fortune reported that, as SpaceX moves closer to what could be a blockbuster IPO, critics argue the arrangement could tighten Musk's grip on the company even if some of its most ambitious objectives — including a permanent settlement on Mars — never come to pass.

What happened?

Even by Musk's standards, the award is enormous, which is one reason SpaceX's IPO filing is under scrutiny. It is currently valued at about $175 billion, and it could rise up to $1.1 trillion if the company reaches a series of valuation targets.

But the bigger issue may be the design of the package rather than its sheer size.

The plan gives Musk 1.3 billion Class B shares worth 10 votes apiece, and he gets that voting power immediately instead of waiting for the financial benefits to vest, Fortune reported. SpaceX said Musk would have to hit extraordinary benchmarks to fully cash in, including a $7.5 trillion market cap, a "permanent human colony on Mars with at least one million inhabitants," and data centers located somewhere other than Earth.

SpaceX also states that Musk has "all the rights and privileges of a holder of Class B Common Stock in respect the Restricted Shares that have not been forfeited, including the right to vote the restricted shares from the date of grant."

In effect, the package gives Musk influence now and ties the payout to performance later.

Why does it matter?

SpaceX has said it plans to be a "controlled" public company, which would leave ordinary shareholders with fewer governance protections than they get at many other major public firms. The company has also moved to Texas, where leadership decisions can be harder to challenge in court.

Public markets increasingly shape retirement accounts, index funds, and worker savings. A company can generate excitement around a sky-high offering while giving the public less influence, leaving smaller investors carrying risk without much real power.

Fortune reported that one target calls for off-world data centers capable of delivering 100 terawatts of compute each year, an enormous amount of energy. And while SpaceX itself describes some of those milestones as "improbable," the package still reflects a business culture centered on spectacle, resource-heavy expansion, and executive control with limited accountability.

What are people saying?

Some experts said the filing is at least candid, even if they still view it as troubling.

According to Fortune, Jay Ritter, a University of Florida finance professor, said, "If you don't like it, you don't have to buy it at that price," but he also warned, "While this is bad corporate governance, Elon Musk knows that if the stock doesn't do well, he's going to have a whole lot of employees who are really ticked off."

Eric Hoffmann, chief data officer at compensation consulting firm Farient Advisors, was more blunt, saying, "This is marketing 101," and adding, "He wants to make sure he has complete control over this company — which he has done."

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