It's possible that Musk's views on bitcoin may influence some people's decisions.

After years of criticizing bitcoin's high energy consumption, Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have changed his viewpoint.

As Decrypt reported, Musk recently praised bitcoin's energy use and wrote in a social media post that its value is tied to the impossibility of faking energy.

"That is why Bitcoin is based on energy: you can issue fake fiat currency, and every government in history has done so, but it is impossible to fake energy," Musk wrote on X.

The post came about in a discussion about how artificial intelligence is a "new global arms race" and how bitcoin has become popular because of investor trends. This sentiment mirrors that of bitcoin advocates, who say that bitcoin only comes into circulation when miners use energy to process new transaction blocks, rather than governments that can create more money.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Musk has stated that he does not own any bitcoin, and Tesla stopped accepting it as payment in 2021.

This discussion of bitcoin is interesting because it highlights prevailing concerns about energy consumption and a top electric vehicle maker's opinion on the matter.

Musk has made numerous bold claims about bitcoin, sparking outrage with his business decisions and backlash with his public statements.

It's possible that Musk's views on bitcoin may influence some people's decisions to buy a Tesla vehicle or support another of his business ventures.

Yet, the truth remains steady that driving an EV from any brand is among the best things you can do for your wallet and the planet, regardless of how you feel about bitcoin. EVs pollute the environment far less than traditional cars and are gaining popularity worldwide because of their affordability, efficiency, and environmental benefits.

Drivers are making EV ownership even more affordable by charging their vehicles at home using solar panels rather than relying on public charging stations.

EnergySage makes it easy to compare local installer quotes and save up to $10,000 on solar installation costs.

Meanwhile, Qmerit helps homeowners find the best prices on Level 2 EV chargers for home use with its free installation estimates.

Looking ahead, bitcoin could align with EV automakers' renewable energy goals through advances in sustainable technology. However, further analysis and discussion from true experts is needed to continuously monitor bitcoin's environmental impacts and its broader role in the world economy.

As you might expect, there was a lot of feedback in response to Musk's recent bitcoin comment.

"We know you love Bitcoin," one person wrote on X. "But you're hesitant for whatever reason — maybe it's too slow and can't scale on base layer?"

"Principles of physics always trump the 'principles' of government," another X user commented.

"When will Tesla start accepting Bitcoin payments again?" someone else wondered.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.