Parent appalled at unacceptable scene in school parking lot: 'It kills me that parents would have this little regard for ... their kids' lives'

"It kills me that parents would have this little regard for both laws and their kids' lives."

A parent called out other parents for endangering students' lives by disregarding critical signage outside an elementary school.

"It kills me that parents would have this little regard for both laws and their kids' lives," someone wrote in r/f***cars, sharing a photo that showed at least seven cars parked in a fire lane designated with a painted red curb that included the words "NO PARKING."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors determined the picture showed a number of fails aside from the illegal parking jobs.

The school lacked essential infrastructure to make it safe for students to travel to and from the building, without a sidewalk in sight and because the busy roads leading to the building also lacked pathways and there was no city bus access, as the poster noted in comments.

This was not the pick-up or drop-off line, though commenters weren't out of line to point out that this issue could've been avoided with better design and planning.

One user said their school started using cones to prevent the same thing from happening but that some people just drove over them. The city reportedly did not want to ticket these drivers because it risked scaring people off in the economically disadvantaged area and, in turn, keeping their kids out of school.

Because North America is so carbrained, to borrow a term from the poster, walkability concerns abound. This is especially problematic around primary schools, as the humans who attend them aren't old enough to navigate dangerous intersections, crosswalks, and parking lots without adults.

Parents can — and do — speak out, but that doesn't mean anything gets done. When it does, it can go horribly wrong. So, it seems the best way to fix the issue is from the get-go, by incorporating, for example, roundabouts, green spaces, and different kinds of streets to make it clear safety is the top priority and also encourage the healthy habits of walking and biking to school.

"I hope they all get proper tickets," one commenter wrote of the offending drivers.

Another said: "Can't you see there is no fire right now? They have a real problem now (be incredibly entitled and park as close as possible instead of walking half a minute) that is more important than some hypothetical scenario (a fire that may kill thousands and destroy a school)."

