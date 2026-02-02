New report reveals how updating American factories could deliver enormous public health benefits: 'We can make progress today'

"This is something that we can do, and it's super important."

A new report asserts that electrifying a share of U.S. factories that rely on low- and medium-temperature heat could slash carbon pollution by a gigaton.

Canary Media summarized the findings that were recently released by The 2035 Initiative at the University of California, Santa Barbara, explaining that many of these factories rely on dirty energy sources to power gas-fired boilers and that they could be replaced with electric options such as high-temperature heat pumps.

The researchers simulated what it would look like if around 800 large industrial plants within three sectors — food and beverage, chemicals, and pulp and paper manufacturing — were electrified, finding that the most ambitious plan of electrification could cut 1.3 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050. The plan would also offer $475 billion in public health benefits by improving air quality, according to the team.

"This is something that we can do, and it's super important," Leah Stokes, an associate professor of environmental politics and one of the report's principal researchers, told Canary Media. "... We can make progress today with the technologies we have."





Meanwhile, homeowners who electrify their abodes are not just assisting the environment but also saving money on utility bills and protecting themselves against rising energy costs. For instance, upgrading your home's heating and cooling system to an energy-efficient heat pump can save you hundreds of dollars each year, according to the Department of Energy.

TCD's HVAC Explorer is a great resource that can help you sift through options and save up 50% on your energy bills with a new, efficient HVAC system.

"Heat pumps are helpful year-round, because they provide cooling in the summer as well as heating in winter," the DOE says.

