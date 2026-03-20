US lawmaker proposes new annual fee for EV drivers

Negotiations over the bill are expected to heat up soon.

As drivers of gas-powered vehicles have seen prices at the pump skyrocket, electric vehicle owners in the U.S. could soon face a significant new expense as well.

Sam Graves, a member of the House of Representatives and chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has proposed imposing an annual tax on EVs, Reuters reported.

What's happening?

Graves said that the annual fee would be used to fund roadway maintenance projects. While some lawmakers have recently floated the idea of a $250 annual tax on EVs, other proposals have placed that figure as high as $1,000 per year, according to Reuters.

Presently, a portion of roadway maintenance costs is funded by a federal gasoline tax. Because EVs run on electricity and not gasoline, EV drivers essentially are exempt from paying the gas tax.

"We would like to get money from EVs," Graves said, per Reuters.

However, EV advocates have called the $250 figure unfair, as the average gas-powered vehicle incurs only about $88 per year in gas tax charges.

Why is it important?

While backers of the proposed tax say that EV drivers need to contribute to roadway maintenance costs, opponents argue that the measure is yet another example of the current administration and its allies in Congress disincentivizing EV ownership.

Since taking power in January 2025, the current administration has taken dramatic steps to roll back EV incentives. For example, a $7,500 tax credit for new EVs was terminated years earlier than initially planned.

With gasoline prices surging because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, EV drivers have largely been insulated from the impact. The situation has provided a clear example of how powering vehicles with electricity rather than oil-derived fuels can help protect not only household finances but also national economies from international tumult.

What's being done about it?

With the current five-year transportation funding law expiring later this year, negotiations over the bill covering the next five years are expected to heat up soon.

While allies of the current administration have made clear their intention to impose an annual tax on EVs, opponents will seek to limit what they view as policies that discourage the transition to electric vehicles.

To make your voice heard, you can contact your elected representatives in Washington, D.C., and let them know where you stand on an annual EV tax.

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