Shocked bystander captures unsettling technology on wheels: 'The digital dystopian future is now'

A now-deleted Reddit post showed a moving sign being towed by a Tesla — a display several commenters noted as "distracting."

"Had a gas generator, ironically being towed by a Tesla," the poster wrote.

In addition to the sign being on the road and evidently running off a gas generator, commenters were also annoyed at the type of sign and the photo used to advertise food.

"Only place I have seen this make sense is on the Vegas strip. ... Advertising to tourists in a very targeted section of town for things that are within the target area," complained one commenter.

"The digital dystopian future is now," said another.

Capital Weekly reported that research from Jerry Wachtel, a traffic safety consultant and former Federal Highway Administration staff member, concluded billboards — particularly digital ones — take drivers' eyes off the road for dangerously long gazes. Therefore, having a moving billboard in front or directly to the side when navigating traffic likely doesn't help.

Between social media, cell phones, pop-up ads on websites, and billboards, people are constantly flooded with ads — about 4,000 to 10,000 daily, according to Go Ad Fuel, whether they want them or not.

These constant advertisements encourage excessive consumption. The overproduction of goods uses energy, creates pollution, and contributes to waste rotting in already overflooded landfills that held 146 million tons of trash in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Understanding the impact of too much consumption on the wallet and the environment, people have found ways to combat it.

Knowing your recycling options or donating and shopping at thrift shops can help extend the life of usable items and save you money. People also join Buy Nothing groups to trade services and items for free. Even reducing your consumption of beef can reduce carbon dioxide production — and, by proxy, reduce heat-trapping gases that hurt the environment.

At least one person wasn't completely annoyed with the ad.

Other commenters weren't happy about the advertising tactic.

"It's so sad that we're all so used to being advertised to that this is normalized!" one wrote.

Another added, "This should be outlawed. Same goes for the stupid boat ones at the beach."

Trying to look on the bright side, one person wrote, "At least the car is electric? I guess?"

