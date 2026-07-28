El Paso speeds up legal challenges to electric, gas rate hikes to shield customers

Customer bills can be affected even when a utility is not simply requesting a direct rate hike.

The El Paso City Council approved a measure on July 20 aimed at helping the city government respond more quickly when electric and gas companies seek approval for projects, new facilities, or rate hikes that could raise monthly costs for homes and businesses.

What happened?

KTSM reported the measure will allow the City Attorney's Office to get involved sooner in utility matters when companies seek regulatory sign-off on any changes that may affect customer bills.

The City said earlier involvement is meant to shield residents and businesses from "unnecessary utility costs" by allowing El Paso, Texas, to take part before final decisions are made, per KTSM.

But customer bills can be affected even when a utility is not simply requesting a direct rate hike. Companies may also ask regulators to let them recover major infrastructure spending or move forward with new facilities, and those costs can later be reflected in what customers pay.

With a quicker legal response available, the city will have more opportunity to examine those requests early and contest costs it views as excessive or unnecessary.

Why does it matter?

For many households, even relatively small increases in electricity or gas bills can add strain to already tight budgets. Higher utility costs can also affect local businesses, which may be forced to make tougher decisions about staffing, prices, or expansion as overhead rises.

Regulatory proceedings may be well underway by the time a city joins them. Getting involved earlier gives local governments more time to examine filings, question strange costs, and speak up for ratepayers before approvals are settled.

That kind of oversight can be especially important in places facing extreme weather, where residents may rely heavily on air conditioning or heating and have limited ability to reduce their energy use.

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