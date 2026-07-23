El Paso residents blindsided by summer power bills as new Texas rates, fees kick in

Sticker shock is hitting El Paso households hard this summer as electric bills climb well above what residents were paying a year ago.

The jump is not just about hotter weather causing heavier air conditioner use, either. It's mostly because of new seasonal pricing and a higher monthly charge that recently took effect, according to KFOX14.

What's happening?

El Paso Electric says customers are feeling the impact of two changes at once: the switch to summer pricing and a newly approved set of rates.

Speaking with the station, El Paso Electric energy consulting supervisor Melanie Valdez said Texas approved the updated rates in May 2026, after the company submitted its rate review in June 2025.

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From May through October, the first 600 kilowatt-hours of residential use are billed at about 13 cents per kilowatt-hour, while any usage above that is charged at about 14 cents. El Paso Electric said the non-summer residential rate is about 11 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Those summer prices are higher than they were a year ago, when KFOX14 said comparable rates were closer to 10 and 11 cents per kilowatt-hour. Residential customers are also paying a larger fixed monthly charge, which increased from $9 to $13.71.

The difference can be significant for monthly budgets. One resident told the station that a bill of roughly $335 last year climbed to more than $460 this year; that difference in cost is equivalent to a family cellphone plan.

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Why does it matter?

For many families, a summer power bill is one of the biggest seasonal expenses they face. This is especially concerning in a city where air conditioning is more a necessity than a luxury.

Additionally, the higher fixed monthly charge applies no matter how much electricity customers use.

When monthly increases can reach into the hundreds of dollars, pre-determined monthly budgets have to be altered. The first things that get cut are discretionary expenses, which can account for a large portion of local small businesses' income — while also hitting those businesses with their own increased utility bills. Additionally, if trips to museums and parks get cut to pay for utility price hikes, kids miss out on developmental opportunities.

Changes to monthly utility expenses have a far-reaching effect, and often it is noticed on a delay, which allows the utility companies to dodge the blame.

What can I do?

Valdez said residents can lower electricity use with simple steps such as keeping blinds closed, using ceiling fans, and setting the thermostat a few degrees higher. She also pointed people toward El Paso Electric's low-cost energy program as another place to look for help.

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Valdez summed up the cause of the change: "Customers went from a non-summer previously approved rate to now summer approved rates."

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