Convenience store giant unveils innovative kiosks where customers can make money in-store: 'Compensated instantly'

A major convenience store operator is rolling out machines that will help keep electronic waste out of landfills and earn customers a little extra money.

EG America operates 1,500 convenience stores, like Kwik Shop and Tom Thumb, across the United States. The company began installing ecoATM mobile device trade-in kiosks in stores across nine states in early 2025, with plans to add more than 500.

The trade-in process is easy. The kiosks are able to automatically assess a device's condition, determining how much the device is worth and whether it should be refurbished or recycled. Customers can accept the price to get paid immediately.

"This partnership allows our customers to easily and sustainably turn in their old and used devices and be compensated instantly," said Nick Unkovic, chief transformation and strategy officer at EG America.

Initiatives like this aim to reward people for helping reduce electronic waste. According to a United Nations report, global generation of e-waste is rising five times faster than e-waste recycling. 62 million tons of e-waste were produced in 2022 alone, and just under a quarter of it was documented to be properly recycled.

While customers reap the immediate benefit of being paid for their device, they'll also see the results of keeping e-waste out of landfills. When dumped improperly, toxic chemicals in electronic devices can poison soil and water supplies. Removing the source of the problem eliminates the danger of contamination.

Leaders at both EG America and ecoATM Gazelle are excited about the prospect of helping their customers in more ways than one.

"With more than 50 million devices collected so far — reducing greenhouse gas emissions similar to removing over 3,300 cars from the road per year," said Neil Fried, senior VP of corporate development at ecoATM Gazelle. "We are expanding rapidly and thrilled to drive our mission of building a sustainable future by eliminating e-waste one device at a time."

