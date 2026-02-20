Utility company cuts $2 million in executive bonuses as result of devastating LA wildfire: 'Showing our understanding'

The January 2025 Eaton Fire in the Los Angeles area killed 19 people and damaged or destroyed more than 10,000 structures. Following the fire, Edison International cut executive bonuses to acknowledge the impact on the community, as Bloomberg reported.

Edison International reduced bonuses for CEO Pedro Pizarro and the CEO and COO of Southern California Edison by 40%. Other senior executives who were in their roles during the fire had their bonuses reduced by 20%, according to Bloomberg. Pizarro said he agreed with the compensation adjustment.

"While the bonus action was not a reflection on company performance or on the executives' performance, it felt like the right balance in terms of showing our understanding that this has been a difficult period for a community," Pizarro told Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that Edison has acknowledged it's possible its equipment sparked the Eaton Fire. Since then, the company has faced lawsuits from hundreds of homeowners and businesses.

In addition to cutting bonuses for higher-ups, Edison is changing its wildfire compensation program. The company will increase compensation to cover rent and attorney fees, according to Bloomberg, after more than three-quarters of renters surveyed by the Eaton Fire Collaborative community group said they couldn't afford rent after the fire.

Climate conditions are not helping with the financial burden. Wildfires are becoming more frequent and intense because of high levels of pollution. Research shows that the changes in climate create warmer and drier conditions that increase risks for wildfires and extended fire seasons, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Plus, utility companies can make recovery harder when they pass on costs to communities. For example, PacifiCorp proposed dumping $1.7 billion in wildfire-related transmission costs on customers. And the faults don't just show up in costs but in quality, too. Investigators found Xcel Energy may have been responsible for the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas and Oklahoma because its aging powerlines didn't hold up against severe weather.

In light of Edison's compensation adjustments, on April 1, the system wildfire fund administrator will help lawmakers determine how wildfire mitigation costs should be spread out in California, Bloomberg reported.

You can get involved by reaching out to local representatives to ensure that your community is fairly compensated for industrial and infrastructural faults that can impact wellness and safety for years to come. If you are also wondering about the impact of extreme weather events on your community (and pocketbook), look into critical climate issues and how they are directly tied to resilience.

