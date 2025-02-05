Company unveils brand-new line of backpacks and accessories made from unique material: 'Available worldwide'

"We believe that choosing sustainable products should be accessible to everyone."

New fashion brand Ecofrico has launched a line of 100% hemp accessories and backpacks. In an industry that's responsible for as much as 10% of global carbon pollution, Ecofrico wants to be known for its eco-friendly production and ethical treatment of its artisans.

"Our mission at Ecofrico is simple: to promote eco-friendly backpacks one bag at a time," said Aditya, founder of Ecofrico.

While synthetic fabrics from fast fashion brands and other natural fabrics are piling up in landfills and causing environmental pollution, hemp is known for its low environmental impact. The crop is able to produce 250% more product per hectare than cotton, only takes three to four months to grow compared to cotton's five to six months, and only needs 3-5% of the water usage that cotton requires.

Even more beneficial is that hemp doesn't just use the nutrients from the soil; it can also repair damaged soil, return 60% of the nutrients used from the growing period, remove toxic contaminants, and trap carbon in the air.

Hemp's sustainability also goes beyond its production. Hemp is a durable fabric that is suitable for outdoor activities without feeling too heavy or overheating the wearer. It's meant to last for years, unlike fast fashion's assumption of a few months, or as little as a few wears.

Beyond using a fabric that is almost carbon-neutral, Ecofrico ensures safe working conditions and offers fair wages to its Nepalese artisans. It hopes that its reputation and its line of hemp accessories will become symbols of a sustainable lifestyle.

The environment desperately needs fashionistas to go back to adopting slow fashion because only then can the planet start to heal. While it's understandable that fast fashion is popular because of its pricing, it's important to bring awareness to brands like Ecofrico that are making sustainability affordable.

"We believe that choosing sustainable products should be accessible to everyone," the founder said, "and we are committed to making our hemp backpacks available worldwide."

