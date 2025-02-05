  • Business Business

Company unveils brand-new line of backpacks and accessories made from unique material: 'Available worldwide'

"We believe that choosing sustainable products should be accessible to everyone."

by Brianne Nemiroff
"We believe that choosing sustainable products should be accessible to everyone."

Photo Credit: Ecofrico

New fashion brand Ecofrico has launched a line of 100% hemp accessories and backpacks. In an industry that's responsible for as much as 10% of global carbon pollution, Ecofrico wants to be known for its eco-friendly production and ethical treatment of its artisans. 

"Our mission at Ecofrico is simple: to promote eco-friendly backpacks one bag at a time," said Aditya, founder of Ecofrico.

While synthetic fabrics from fast fashion brands and other natural fabrics are piling up in landfills and causing environmental pollution, hemp is known for its low environmental impact. The crop is able to produce 250% more product per hectare than cotton, only takes three to four months to grow compared to cotton's five to six months, and only needs 3-5% of the water usage that cotton requires.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

Saving money 💰

Reducing plastic waste 🗑️

Using less shelf space at home 💁‍♀️

Getting easy refill deliveries 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Even more beneficial is that hemp doesn't just use the nutrients from the soil; it can also repair damaged soil, return 60% of the nutrients used from the growing period, remove toxic contaminants, and trap carbon in the air.

Hemp's sustainability also goes beyond its production. Hemp is a durable fabric that is suitable for outdoor activities without feeling too heavy or overheating the wearer. It's meant to last for years, unlike fast fashion's assumption of a few months, or as little as a few wears.

Beyond using a fabric that is almost carbon-neutral, Ecofrico ensures safe working conditions and offers fair wages to its Nepalese artisans. It hopes that its reputation and its line of hemp accessories will become symbols of a sustainable lifestyle.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

The environment desperately needs fashionistas to go back to adopting slow fashion because only then can the planet start to heal. While it's understandable that fast fashion is popular because of its pricing, it's important to bring awareness to brands like Ecofrico that are making sustainability affordable.

"We believe that choosing sustainable products should be accessible to everyone," the founder said, "and we are committed to making our hemp backpacks available worldwide."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x