Officials make shocking discovery in US shipping containers: 'After inspection, we sealed [them]'

"They are currently being held."

Indonesian officials just uncovered a massive case of illegal electronic waste imports.

According to Tempo, Batam Customs intercepted 316 shipping containers from the United States suspected of carrying e-waste, marking one of the largest discoveries of its kind to date.

The first cluster of suspicious containers surfaced in September, when officers found 73 containers filled with electronics that had no business entering the country. Since then, the numbers have surged past 300, triggering national alarm and halting port operations as investigators sift through the contents.

Officials have already inspected 74 of the containers and confirmed they contain e-waste, including hazardous materials.

"After inspection, we sealed the containers, and they are currently being held at the Batu Ampar Port," said Evi Oktavia of Batam Customs, per Tempo.

Unlike plastic trash, electronic waste comes with an entirely different economic and environmental cost. Every discarded device represents lost labor and lost revenue from recoverable materials like lithium, copper, and gold.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Globally, the problem is only accelerating. According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, the world generated a record 68 million tons of e-waste in 2022, an 82% jump since 2010.

The good news is that e-waste can be incredibly valuable when handled properly. A new report from the EU-funded FutuRaM consortium shows exactly how much money is left on the table: Europe alone is sitting on one million tons of recoverable raw materials each year.

The first step to improving the problem is continuing to crack down on bad actors. In Ohio, two companies were recently hit with a $3 million penalty after abandoning 150 million pounds of CRT glass and other hazardous electronics.

You can also be part of the change. If you personally have old electronics sitting around the house, you can keep them out of illegal waste streams while putting some cash back into your pocket by participating in store credit exchange programs. It's an easy win-win, both for yourself and for the planet.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.