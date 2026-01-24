Researchers issue warning after discovering overlooked factor that can increase heart attack risk: 'These findings raise concerns'

"They should not be assumed to be risk-free."

E-cigarette use could increase a person's risk of a heart attack, especially if they're a former smoker.

What's happening?

The study, published in the journal BMC Public Health and summarized by News-Medical.net, was a meta-analysis of 12 studies.

The research team gathered 11 estimates of the risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack) and 15 for stroke.

The study's results stated that e-cigarette users are generally 1.53 times more likely to have a heart attack than non-e-cigarette users. But if an e-cigarette user previously smoked conventional cigarettes, their risk went up to about 2.52 times more likely.

Stroke analysis was similar. E-cigarette users are generally 1.05 times more likely to have a stroke. If a user smoked conventional cigarettes in the past, that risk jumped to 1.73 times more likely.

As News-Medical.net observed, "These findings raise concerns about the cardiovascular safety of e-cigarettes and indicate that they should not be assumed to be risk-free alternatives."

Why is e-cigarette use concerning?

This study is another piece of evidence backing up how vaping can directly affect your health. However, disposable vapes also harm the environment and, by extension, your community's health.

According to the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, people in the U.S. threw out 5.7 e-cigarettes per second in 2023. That's 500,000 e-cigarettes per day.

It really does add up. In a year, the Fund said that's 30 tons (or 3,350 electric vehicle batteries' worth) of lithium.

E-cigarettes contribute to three streams of pollution: e-waste, single-use plastic, and lithium batteries. Considering how valuable these resources are, throwing out disposable e-cigarettes is like throwing money into a landfill to rot.

When those e-cigarettes do end up in landfills, they can be a fire hazard. If they started a fire, they would burn hazardous materials. That fire would create even more air pollution, which can lead to respiratory and other health issues.

Reducing the use of disposable e-cigarettes is crucial to keep people and the environment healthier and safer.

What's being done about disposable e-cigarettes?

Not buying disposable vapes is one of the best ways to minimize waste. But something still has to be done about the disposable vapes that have been used.

Taking action in your community could reduce the amount of e-waste in your neighborhood or town.

Jared Sheen, a Wisconsin resident, started a program with his local smoke shop to collect disposable vapes. Sheen hoped to recycle them into battery packs or return them to companies for proper recycling.

If you've got other electronics on hand, you could even make a little extra money by trading them in.

