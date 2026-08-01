Massachusetts PFAS cleanup could push town's water bills from $379 to $823 by 2028

That means contamination can persist for years, even as the cost of addressing it continues to climb.

Massachusetts towns are starting to see the true price of PFAS cleanup, and in Duxbury, that cost is likely to show up directly in residents' water bills.

South Shore News reported that the town's average yearly water bill is expected to climb from about $379 in 2025 to roughly $823 in 2028, a jump of more than double as Duxbury works to pay for new treatment infrastructure.

What's happening?

Duxbury is moving ahead with a $43 million treatment plant designed to remove PFAS, iron, and manganese from its wells while also bringing an idled water source back into service.

Town officials said this would be one of two plants Duxbury needs, and the size of that investment helps explain why water rates are set to rise for the first time since 2010.

The problem is not limited to Duxbury. South Shore communities have already committed more than $200 million to PFAS treatment, including over $80 million in Middleborough, $32 million in Hanover, $26 million in Abington and Rockland, and $18 million in Norwell.

That figure gets close to $350 million once related water-system upgrades tied to PFAS are included, such as Bridgewater's $51.5 million capital plan, Scituate's $20 million treatment plant, and Weymouth's $35 million switch to regional water.

A federal drinking water rule is adding even more urgency to the situation. By 2029, systems are expected to comply with stricter limits on PFOA and PFOS, two of the most widely known PFAS compounds, though the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a possible extension to 2031 that is not yet final.

Why does it matter?

PFAS are often referred to as "forever chemicals" because they do not break down easily in the environment. That means contamination can persist for years, even as the cost of addressing it continues to climb.

A central issue is who ends up paying. Settlements with manufacturers and government aid can reduce some of the financial pressure, but they do not cover the full cost, so many communities still expect local ratepayers to shoulder much of it through higher monthly bills.

That burden can be especially hard on smaller towns, where there are fewer households to absorb the expense. Many communities had kept water rates unchanged for years — Duxbury since 2010 and Halifax since 2015 — and PFAS is what finally forced those increases.

The issue also extends well beyond a handful of heavily affected systems. Sixteen of the region's 20 water systems already have either PFOA or PFOS above the federal threshold in at least one treated source. That means even towns that currently meet the state standard could still be facing costly upgrades in the near future.

What's being done?

Communities have three main ways to pay for this work: legal settlements with PFAS manufacturers, state and federal support, and revenue from local water customers. Because settlement money and public assistance are both limited, ratepayer funds often fill the remaining gap.

The nationwide settlements are massive in headline terms. According to South Shore News, 3M's agreement could reach as much as $10.3 billion over 13 years, and DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva added another $1.185 billion. Even so, the share reaching individual towns can be relatively small. Halifax and Hanover have each confirmed about $1 million so far, which is only modest help for projects priced in the tens of millions.

Massachusetts has also provided grants and low-cost financing to help local systems respond. The state's Emerging Contaminant program awarded $10.3 million to 18 water suppliers in April 2026 after an earlier $14.7 million round, and another $10 million has been reserved for planning and design. Additionally, the state has said zero-interest PFAS loans will no longer be available in 2026, a change that could make borrowing more expensive.

For Duxbury residents, PFAS cleanup is no longer only an environmental problem in the abstract. It is becoming a direct household cost, and many towns may still have their biggest expenses ahead.

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