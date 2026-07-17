North Carolina Duke Energy customers' bills could rise by nearly $10 a month in 2027

"Families are struggling left and right – inflation, everything else going up."

Customers of Duke Energy Carolinas in North Carolina may see their electric bills go up in the coming years, even though the utility is no longer seeking the full increase it originally requested.

A negotiated proposal would shrink the size of the hike rather than stop it, so many households could still end up paying more each month for electricity.

What's happening?

As reported by WBTV, Duke Energy Carolinas and the North Carolina Public Staff have reached a partial settlement that lowers the proposed rate increase but keeps it in play.

For a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, approval would raise the bill from $156.81 to $166.20 on January 1, 2027, with another $5.52 added on January 1, 2028.

The plan would raise rates 7.5% in 2027 and 4.1% in 2028, for a combined two-year increase of 11.6%. Duke Energy's earlier request had sought up to an 18% increase over that same period, which would have raised a typical monthly bill by about $17 in 2027 and another $6.34 in 2028.

A spokesperson told WBTV, "We believe this is a meaningful compromise — one that will keep customer rates low while still allowing us to make the needed investments to serve North Carolina's growing economy."

Why does it matter?

Because electricity is essential, even a reduced rate increase can put pressure on household budgets. Families already facing higher costs for groceries, housing, and transportation may have little room for nearly $10 more a month in 2027 and another increase the year after.

According to WBTV, the station has been hearing from viewers for months about sharp utility bills, and many have also objected to Duke Energy's effort to raise rates.

Lincolnton resident Tim Wilcox described it this way: "Families are struggling left and right - inflation, everything else going up."

The dispute also points to a broader tension between utilities and their customers. Companies say more revenue is needed for infrastructure improvements, while residents question why those decisions continue to translate into higher monthly bills.

What's being done?

Negotiations with the North Carolina Public Staff have already reduced Duke Energy's proposed increase, so regulators are reviewing a smaller request than the one initially filed in April.

In April, Duke told WBTV that it had added 150,000 customers over the previous two years and was building 10 new substations, expanding advanced generation, and making thousands of grid improvements across counties statewide.

If the increase is approved, households may face higher power costs in 2027 and 2028, especially during times of year when air conditioning or heating pushes electricity use higher.

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