Chinese appliance manufacturer Dreame Technology, best known for robot vacuums, reportedly plans to build a fully electric Bugatti Chiron rival, according to Supercar Blondie and CarBuzz.

On Sept. 15, Consumer Reports published an interesting bulletin on the electric vehicle market that did not mention Dreame, beginning with a remarkable observation from such a staid source.

"The ongoing business impact of the coronavirus pandemic has slowed auto development and production, but manufacturers' plans to introduce electric vehicles continue unabated," the outlet stated, prefacing a look at some of the most promising new EVs.

The Supercar Blondie report said that the Dreame concept car would be officially shown at January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, with scant details in the meantime.

To date, 2025 has been a pivotal year for electric vehicles, both in the United States and globally. While the ever-dominant Tesla has faltered, a bevy of well-priced rivals have made tremendous inroads.

Norway is one country where EV adoption has been strong and sustained. Americans were expected to pull back from fully electric cars after federal credits were set to expire, but the summer heralded an electric vehicle sales and leasing boom.

Government incentives were implemented to encourage first-time buyers to make their next car an EV, and those credits were effective. But amid record EV sales in the U.S. in late August and early September, outlets spoke to prospective buyers on car lots and gauged consumer sentiment.

Notably, more than one shopper acknowledged they'd already purchased and fallen in love with a fully electric car. Some had no plans to lease or buy another but were drawn in by irresistible pricing.

The fact that the Department of Energy estimated EV drivers save up to $2,200 on gas each year likely contributes to EV loyalty. Those savings are consequential, and drivers who install solar panels reap even greater benefits, as home solar can bring electric bills down to $0.

EnergySage is a free service that provides homeowners with quotes from vetted local installers. It can also help new customers save $10,000 on solar installations.

After years of escalating EV adoption, firm long-term driver satisfaction data has begun to trickle in. J.D. Power issued a news release on EV driver satisfaction in February, with one striking finding above all else: 94% of EV drivers were likely to stick with electric.

"Manufacturers should take note of the strong consumer commitment to EVs," the firm observed. Overall, "repurchase intent percentage has fluctuated very little, ranging between 94-97%," J.D. Power stated, referencing cumulative driver satisfaction data over several years.

As for Dreame Technology's purported plans to rival Bugatti with a luxury EV division called Dreame Auto, gearheads will have to wait — as both Supercar Blondie and CarBuzz reported that the brand won't unveil a live prototype until that CES show in Las Vegas in January.

However, users on Reddit's r/electric vehicles were skeptical after viewing Dreame Auto's renderings.

"Yeah, this is not even a story. Obviously someone at Dreame prompted an AI image generator with 'the fastest car in the world with no visible branding' and just posted it to twitter," one user grumbled. "Downvote this garbage post."

"This reminds me of my own car I'll be bringing to production soon," another joked alongside a photograph of a Bugatti with hastily and poorly concealed emblems.

