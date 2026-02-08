Experts debunk misleading claim about China's capabilities: 'Slightly ahead'

During a meeting of energy executives at the White House, President Donald Trump reiterated his distaste for wind energy and doubled down on claims that China merely manufactures turbines but does not use them.

However, fact-checkers have debunked his statements, noting that China is in fact a leader in utilizing wind energy.

AFP Fact Check reported that China is the world's top producer of wind energy. The report noted that think tank Ember Energy found that China's wind generation in 2024 accounted for 40% of the world's total.

Matthew Burgess, an assistant professor at the Department of Economics College of Business at the University of Wyoming, also told AFP that when it comes to national grids, "Denmark wins that one, and the U.S. is slightly ahead of China."

China is a top manufacturer of turbines, but 94% of installations of windmills remain within the country, per the Global Wind Energy Council.

Lauri Myllyvirta, of the Finnish non-profit Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, also told AFP Fact Check, "European turbine manufacturers still dominate the market outside of China, the complete opposite of the picture Trump was painting."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

China recently introduced a new and improved wind turbine prototype last year, capable of generating 100 gigawatt-hours of energy each year, which is enough to power 55,000 homes, indicating officials are focused on utilizing the technology within the country.

During the January 9 meeting at the White House with energy executives, President Trump claimed, "Just about all of the windmills are made in China — the structures. All you have to do is say to China: 'How many windmill areas do you have in China?' So far, they are not able to find any."

He continued, "They make them and sell them to suckers like Europe. And suckers like the United States before. They are the worst form of energy."

President Trump made similar claims in October during an address to the U.N., insisting wind was an inferior energy source and touting the benefits of coal as a clean energy source. According to Ember, coal accounts for 41% of carbon dioxide pollution, the largest contributor across all forms of energy.

While the administration pushes against renewables, they actually overtook coal as the leading source of electricity across the globe in the first half of 2025, per Ember numbers cited by the BBC, with countries like China leading the way.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.