The added cost reflects continued dependence on coal, oil, and gas, which can push that part of the bill higher.

This month, many people served by Dominion Energy Virginia are encountering larger electric bills at the same time the state is advancing policies intended to make its power supply cleaner.

What happened?

As of July 1, Dominion Energy Virginia began charging a higher fuel rate, which works out to roughly $8 more each month for a household that uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours, according to 13News Now.

That increase landed during the same week Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger approved a broader set of energy measures, one of which brings the state back into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, leading some customers to connect the two developments.

Jim Purekal, Virginia director of legislative affairs for Advanced Energy United, told the station the connection is incorrect. The added cost comes from the fuel component of electric bills and reflects continued dependence on coal, oil, and gas, which can push that part of the bill higher.

For some households, the added cost comes on top of already overwhelming bills. Virginia Beach resident Tawana Royal Thompson told the station her bills hit $900 monthly this year, even with solar panels on her home.

Why does it matter?

An extra $8 a month may not sound dramatic on paper, but for many households, especially during the hottest months of the year, every added charge matters. Customers who use more electricity than the 1,000-kilowatt-hour benchmark could see even steeper increases.

Coal and gas power plants contribute to air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death, and they leave customers exposed to fuel-price volatility. Communities living near this infrastructure often bear the greatest health burden while also facing high monthly bills.

Reliance on these fuels can also keep household energy costs high because coal and gas must be continually purchased and burned, unlike sunlight and wind, which are abundant and free once the equipment is in place. Industry lobbying can further slow the transition to cleaner, lower-cost energy systems and delay solutions that could better protect families from both pollution and price spikes.

What's being done?

Virginia's return to RGGI is one sign that state leaders are continuing to pursue policies aimed at expanding wind, solar, and battery storage, even as customers contend with immediate rate increases. The program is designed to curb power-plant pollution and can help support investments that make homes and communities more resilient.

Legislators also passed measures this year to direct a share of RGGI revenue toward lowering residential electricity costs, according to the station.

Dominion directed customers seeking relief to options such as Budget Billing, flexible payment arrangements, and the EnergyShare assistance program. Those resources don't change the fuel charge, but they may make sudden monthly increases easier to handle.

Residents also take practical steps at home, including sealing air leaks, adjusting thermostats, using energy-efficient appliances, and asking about home energy audits or other utility efficiency programs.

"Greenhouse gas emissions lead to higher costs in so many different ways," Purekal said. "This is meant to provide relief not just on electricity bills, but in health, air quality and our communities."

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