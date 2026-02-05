  • Business Business

US government launches nearly $3 billion effort to unlock low-cost energy source: 'Catalyzing a resurgence'

It's good news for a market that has been tightening.

by Misty Layne
The Department of Energy is investing $2.7 billion to jumpstart supply chains and new innovations for uranium enrichment.

Photo Credit: iStock

Domestic uranium enrichment services are getting a funding boost from the U.S. Department of Energy. 

In a press release posted on its site, the Department of Energy shared that it was investing $2.7 billion to jumpstart supply chains and new innovations for high-assay low-enriched uranium and to increase U.S. capacity for low-enriched uranium. 

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright shared in the release, "President Trump is catalyzing a resurgence in the nation's nuclear energy sector to strengthen American security and prosperity."

It's good news for a market that has been tightening, according to Reuters. Uranium, the most widely used fuel in nuclear plants, has seen consumption outpacing production, and mine supply in the United States has hit record lows, causing the price of uranium to increase drastically. 

The new investments will hopefully ease some of the struggles, leading to increased U.S.-mined uranium, lower prices, and greater use of nuclear energy. 

Nuclear energy has the potential to generate more affordable, cleaner, and virtually limitless energy, which would help immensely at a time when energy demands are increasing due to the influx of data centers and consumer energy costs are rising. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

However, this form of energy isn't without concerns, as building new nuclear power plants comes with exorbitant costs, and nuclear waste must be safely stored lest it affect communities.

However, despite these concerns, nuclear energy could be a step toward achieving the global transition away from energy sources like oil and coal to cleaner energy sources. 

The Department of Energy is investing $2.7 billion in three companies — Orana Federal Services ($900 million), American Centrifuge Operating ($900 million), and General Matter ($900 million). The Orano investment is to expand low-enriched uranium, while the other two apply to high-assay low-enriched uranium. 

Additionally, the department invested $28 million in Global Laser Enrichment to further advance next-gen uranium enrichment technology for the nuclear fuel cycle.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x