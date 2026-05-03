Dollar General stores are creating hyperspecific, real-time ads for shoppers using AI

Dollar General says that around three-quarters of Americans live within a five-mile radius of a store.

Artificial intelligence is entering every aspect of modern life — even a quick trip to the store is no longer an exception.

As Parade reported in mid-April, Dollar General is expanding a partnership with QSIC to bring an AI-driven "audio experience" to stores across the country. The initiative is set to increase the total number of locations with the feature to 12,000 nationwide.

The AI system run by QSIC, a retail media firm, draws on sales information, a personalized playlist, and AI-generated commercials to shape the store's audio advertising.

QSIC's technology specifically aims to provide retailer-focused ads, as Dollar General remains an in-person-focused enterprise.

"With retail seeing approximately 85% of sales occurring in-store, physical locations remain the most valuable media channel," Matt Elsley, QSIC's co-founder and CEO, said in a media release.

For Dollar General, it's an opportunity to boost revenue. Consumers know the store for its affordability, and brand partners can capitalize on hard-to-reach customers while getting real-time reporting on their campaigns.

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It doesn't come with concerns about price shifts, as some AI add-ons for online grocery stores have in the past. Still, it shows another example of AI encroaching on shopping, especially for a chain that is essential to many rural and low-income communities.

Dollar General says that around three-quarters of Americans live within a five-mile radius of a store, according to Parade. The company is trying to leverage creative digital initiatives, including growing its DG Media Network, which is leading the QSIC partnership.

DG Media Network vice president and general manager Austin Leonard said the partnership will benefit shoppers.

"It's a powerful way to create value for our brand partners while enhancing the in-store experience for the millions of customers who rely on Dollar General every day through more relevant, contextual messaging designed to add value, not noise, to their shopping trip," Leonard said in the release.

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