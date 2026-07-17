DOJ plans to drop $722M BitClub criminal case in New Jersey, leaving victims awaiting terms

The final terms are still being worked out before the court is notified.

Matthew Goettsche, accused of leading BitClub Network, may no longer face the federal criminal case tied to allegations that the crypto mining operation cost investors $722 million.

A dismissal with prejudice would end the prosecution permanently, while victims still wait to see how much of their money can ultimately be recovered.

What happened?

After years of litigation, the New Jersey U.S. Attorney's Office has been told by Washington to dismiss the case against Goettsche with prejudice, Bloomberg Law reported.

The final terms are still being worked out before the court is notified.

A July 8 court filing said Goettsche's lawyers had reached an "agreement in principle to resolve the pending charges."

Before that, he had been set for an October trial on counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy related to unregistered securities sales.

The case began with a 2019 indictment alleging that BitClub Network pitched investors on returns from crypto mining and also paid members for bringing in new participants.

Three co-defendants have already pleaded guilty, while Goettsche's case remained unresolved for years during plea talks and a review of roughly 2 million electronic records.

Justice Department spokesperson Emily Covington said, "DOJ routinely evaluates cases that have been pending for more than a few years. This particular case had been pending for 7 years now, and the government is recovering a substantial amount owed to investors," per Bloomberg Law.

Why does it matter?

The expected dismissal fits into a broader pullback in crypto-related enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration.

Crypto mining itself is not inherently fraudulent. Legitimate mining operations use computing power to earn newly issued bitcoin, though the industry has also faced criticism over its substantial energy use, even as some operators argue it can be powered by cleaner energy or help support new infrastructure projects.

Prosecutors, however, said investors in this operation were shown fabricated profits rather than actual mining returns.

Prosecutors also cited statements in which Goettsche allegedly referred to would-be investors as "dumb" and "sheep," and said in a 2017 email that BitClub Network would let them "retire RAF!!! (rich as f***)," per Bloomberg Law.

What's being done?

The Justice Department may be backing away from criminal charges, but efforts to recover funds for victims are still continuing. The anticipated resolution would leave New Jersey's U.S. Attorney's Office trying to recoup at least some of the investors' losses.

The matter had already been through multiple rounds of negotiations. Prosecutors and defense lawyers discussed a settlement last year, and after those talks collapsed in December, a later mediation session in Washington reportedly helped produce the current deal.

Goettsche's legal team filed a motion in June seeking dismissal on speedy-trial grounds.

"DOJ's decision here had nothing to do with any alleged pressure by Goettsche's attorneys," Covington said.

Earlier this year, according to Bloomberg Law, prosecutors wrote, "The Indictment concerns a global fraudulent scheme based on false promises that the victims' hundreds of millions of dollars in investments would be used to generate returns from cryptocurrency mining."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.