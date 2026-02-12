US government hit with setback after secret actions are revealed: 'Dangerously slanted'

A U.S. federal court has ruled that an advisory group convened by the Department of Energy broke federal law.

The ruling, reported by Reuters, adds new uncertainty to a controversial policy process that critics say was shaped by secrecy rather than open scientific review.

What's happening?

On Jan. 30, a federal judge in Massachusetts ruled that the Department of Energy violated federal law when it quietly formed a five-member advisory panel to evaluate atmospheric science.

The panel, known as the Climate Working Group, was assembled in April. It included five well-known skeptics of mainstream research on rising global temperatures.

Its existence was not disclosed when the DOE released the group's report in July. That happened on the same day the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule to repeal the so-called Endangerment Finding.

That 2009 determination concluded that heat-trapping air pollution threatens public health and welfare, forming the legal backbone for many limits on harmful emissions. Environmental organizations sued after learning the report had helped inform the proposed repeal.

"The federal court's ruling is absolutely clear — the Trump Administration violated federal law by secretly convening a group tasked with developing a dangerously slanted report to use as the basis for attacking the Endangerment Finding," said Erin Murphy, a senior attorney with the Environmental Defense Fund.

The DOE said the report will remain part of the public record. The proposed repeal is now under final review at the White House.

Why is the Climate Working Group concerning?

The decision could ripple through a major effort to roll back long-standing protections tied to air pollution and public health.

The Endangerment Finding requires federal regulators to act when air pollution poses risks to people's health. Weakening or rescinding it could make it harder to limit pollution that disproportionately harms children, older adults, and low-income communities.

The Moms Clean Air Force, a parent-led nonprofit, has criticized the advisory group for stacking its ranks with skeptics. It also critiqued the group's production of a document used to justify rolling back safeguards designed to protect families from polluted air.

Beyond the immediate policy stakes, the ruling highlights a bigger issue. When major decisions about public health and environmental safety are shaped behind closed doors, trust erodes, and communities lose a seat at the table.

What's being done about the Climate Working Group?

The court's decision could open the door to further legal challenges, potentially slowing or derailing efforts to undo the Endangerment Finding. Environmental groups are urging regulators to discard the report altogether and recommit to transparent, science-based decision-making.

For individuals, staying informed and engaged matters. Supporting clean air advocacy groups, paying attention to public comment periods, and voting for eco-minded leaders can help push policies toward a healthier, more stable future.

