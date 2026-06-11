Europe is getting a 670-hp Dodge Charger Daytona, and local rivals are practically nowhere to be found

Still, enthusiasm has been tempered by concerns about real-world ownership.

After struggling to gain much traction in the United States, Dodge's all-electric Charger Daytona is getting another shot overseas.

Stellantis told InsideEVs that Europe will receive both the electric Charger and the gas model, giving the battery-powered version a chance in a market where direct rivals may be fewer than they are in the U.S.

What happened?

Dodge's electric Charger Daytona is headed to Europe after a difficult run in the American market.

Dodge sold just 240 Charger Daytona EVs in the U.S. last quarter, down from 346 in the final quarter of last year.

That slowdown came even though the model sold 7,421 units in the U.S. last year.

Price may be one factor. In the U.S., the 2027 two-door Charger Daytona is listed at $74,490 including destination, and the four-door version costs an additional $500. That is also $12,500 more than last year's model.

The EV's headline features include plenty of power on paper. Dodge has promoted it as "the world's most powerful muscle car," and its dual-motor setup produces 630 horsepower.

The vehicle also has a 94-kilowatt-hour battery, offers an estimated 267 miles of range, and can charge from 20% to 80% in about 24 minutes.

Why does it matter?

The Charger Daytona may have a clearer opening in Europe, where buyers have few options that combine all-electric propulsion with muscle-car looks and straight-line speed.

If Dodge can keep pricing competitive and support the vehicle with dependable service, the Charger Daytona could carve out a niche among drivers looking for something different.

What are people saying?

Performance remains the core of Dodge's pitch. The company is still emphasizing the Charger Daytona's identity as "the world's most powerful muscle car," and that message could land more strongly in Europe because similar vehicles are scarce.

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