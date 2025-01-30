New report reveals significantly fewer college recruitment opportunities for one major industry: 'We're delighted to see [it]'

"As the climate crisis escalates, more and more universities are realizing that climate justice can only be achieved by cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry."

While young people are demanding that universities divest from oil companies, universities are also banning the companies from recruitment fairs.

According to the Guardian, "student campaign group People and Planet's … annual survey of sustainability and ethics in higher education found there has been a 30% rise in the number of institutions stopping fossil fuel companies taking part in graduate fairs this year."

People and Planet co-director of climate justice, Josie Mizen, said, "We're delighted to see universities who've taken this vital step leading the way in this year's university league."

The "survey ranked 149 UK universities based on 14 criteria linked to climate and social justice."

Universities that opened in 1992 and later are leading the way in the change. These universities were in "seven of the top 10 places."

Another People and Planet member, Andre Dallas, attributes the progress to student campaigns.

The organization's work is not done, though. People and Planet campaigns manager Laura Clayson said, "Only 55% of UK universities have exclusions for fossil fuel extractor companies in their ethical investment policies, despite 78% having made public commitments to go fossil-free."

The People and Planet survey shows that universities are starting to catch up with the values of their students. Young people are concerned about what a warming planet will do for their future, so they don't want to support the companies causing the planet to warm. They also don't want the school they attend to support them either.

It's not just universities that are divesting from dirty energy companies. High schools are also joining the trend, including the Nueva School, just outside San Francisco. Students negotiated with the board for six years before it pledged to divest the money and reinvest in green energy.

The Nueva students are not alone; students are conducting divestment campaigns in 11 countries.

The Nueva students also had a great idea about reinvestment. You should be investing in companies that align with your values. So, investing in clean economy stocks is a great alternative.

