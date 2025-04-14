Driver shares frustrating photo of 'unbelievably distracting' sighting on highway: 'That looks incredibly dangerous'

"This was my view this morning."

One Reddit user shared an infuriating post on r/Connecticut that shows a whole new level of obnoxious advertising.

In a world already utterly inundated with glaring ads, it's hard to imagine why anyone thought this was necessary.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post, entitled "Blinded by the Billboard," contains a single image taken from the window of the original poster's car on Interstate 84. The picture showed a large digital billboard off the side of the road that's so unbelievably bright that it looks like a portal to another dimension.

"Does anyone else feel that some of the new digital billboards are ridiculously bright in the evening hours?" the caption said. "This was my view this morning heading 84 E from the top of the Mixmaster in Waterbury."

We've already got ample distractions in our lives today, and most are absolutely riddled with ads of all stripes. Do we really need to be blasted by incredibly bright LED bulbs while we're trying pay attention to the road?

This is far from the only example of nightmarish roadway marketing schemes, too. A Phoenix-based Redditor expressed a similar gripe with brightly lit digital ads on box trucks. Meanwhile, a driver in Malaysia encountered passenger vehicles stacked with view-blocking ads.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving accounted for 3,308 deaths in 2022. Adding more ways to lose sight of the road with these aggressive advertisements sounds like a recipe for increasing those totals. That says nothing of the all the power-related pollution created by these highway eyesores.

Otherwise, advertising simply drives consumption, encouraging us to buy things we simply don't need and adding to a cycle of waste that typically leads to overflowing landfills that produce planet-warming gases.

Commenters were definitely on the OP's side.

"If someone were to introduce a law to make all billboards illegal I'm 100% behind it," one said.

"That looks incredibly dangerous… like a giant LED headlight shining towards your windshield," another added. "Connecticut really needs to get it together with the traffic infrastructure here. They need to focus more on safety and stop making things so dangerous."

"Unbelievably distracting, just when you need full focus to navigate the Mixmaster!" a third pointed out.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.