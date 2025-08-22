Tesla stock surges after major investor steps in: 'That's a strong vote of confidence'

A global financial institution based in Germany made a significant investment in Tesla stock and now owns 10,076,461 Tesla shares.

As Teslarati reported, Deutsche Bank increased its stake in the Tesla company by 20.8%. The bank's ownership in Tesla is now valued at approximately $2.61 billion.

A MarketBeat report showed that Deutsche Bank owns 0.31% of Tesla and that Tesla is the bank's 13th-largest holding.

Many other prominent financial institutions have also been investing in Tesla despite the company's rocky 2025, which includes declining EV sales around the world and a stock price that is down by over 15% year to date. For example, Charles Schwab Investment Management and Evolution Wealth Advisors have increased their shares.

Large investors, such as hedge funds, own around two-thirds of Tesla stock, indicating strong institutional support for the EV maker.

The Deutsche Bank commitment is encouraging for Tesla, following concerns about the company's declining sales. Industry experts attribute the momentum of Tesla's stock to the company's moving forward with its promising initiatives.

For instance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the FSD V14 will be released soon. Meanwhile, the company's Robotaxi business has been expanding in the Bay Area and Austin.

Powerful investors like Deutsche Bank play a critical role in the success of EV automakers because they supply essential capital for research, development, production, and expansion.

With more investment dollars available, EV brands can introduce new models, make safety and technology updates, and stay competitive in the evolving EV market.

When prominent banks like Deutsche Bank invest in EV brands, they help boost the reputation and credibility of those brands. Their investments can lead to additional private investment, enhanced consumer trust, and broader support for EVs in general.

Overall, high-profile investments have the power to influence consumer behavior and encourage more people to switch to clean-energy driving with an EV.

In response to a Muskonomy (@muskonomy) post to the social media platform X, one person commented on the Deutsche Bank investment news, "They know what's coming ... time to load up on $TSLA."

"That's a strong vote of confidence from a major institutional investor," an X user wrote. "A 20.8% increase to over $2.6 billion shows Deutsche Bank sees long-term value in Tesla despite short-term market noise."

