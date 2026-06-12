Shopper says favorite eco-friendly brand left them with a frustrating dilemma: 'Honestly I don't know what to do'

A brand's response to customer concerns can reveal as much as its marketing.

For shoppers who make a point of buying refillable personal care products, a favorite brand changing hands can feel like more than a routine business update — it can feel personal.

That frustration is surfacing after a deodorant customer who had already left Wild because of its Unilever sale said their replacement brand has now raised a different set of concerns.

What happened?

In the Reddit forum r/ZeroWaste, the user explained that Wild's acquisition by Unilever led them to switch over to a new deodorant brand, Fussy.

In the post, they said that the switch brought new problems: Fussy was allegedly using artificial intelligence in multiple pieces of content and removing social media comments from people who criticized it.

The user wrote: "Honestly I don't know what to do at this point."

"I really disliked any other sustainable deodorant and I hate the jar form where you need to get your fingers sticky every single time you use it," they continued. "How are you guys approaching this?"

Why does it matter?

For many shoppers, sustainable products often cost more than conventional options because the price is for value as much as function. When a smaller eco-focused brand is absorbed by a giant corporation, or when a company appears to sidestep criticism instead of addressing it, that trust can erode quickly.

Consumers can end up spending extra money on products they believe align with their ethics, only to feel stuck if the company changes direction. In categories such as deodorant, where fit, comfort, and skin sensitivity are highly personal, switching is not always simple.

The post also reflects a broader kind of burnout among people trying to buy lower-waste products. They may already be giving up some convenience, paying more, or settling for a different format. If a brand they depend on later makes choices that seem out of step with its mission, shoppers are pushed to do more research just to make sure they are not being misled.

Corporate transparency is especially important as concerns about greenwashing rise.

What can I do?

One realistic step is to make a short list of nonnegotiables before buying again: refill system, ownership structure, ingredients, packaging, and how the company handles criticism. A brand's response to customer concerns can reveal as much as its marketing.

It can also help to avoid locking into subscriptions until both the product and the company have earned your trust. Sampling smaller quantities first may also reduce waste and save money.

Commenters flooded the thread with recommendations and tips, as well as solemn agreements about the state of the corporate-consumer relationship.

"There is no perfect answer. Every single big company is going to have at least one pitfall, it's about choosing the least bad in terms of your morals," one user said.

Another Reddit user wrote: "My philosophy is that at a certain point you have to accept that inconvenience is the price of being sustainable. There will be a more convenient option out there that is still sustainable, but occasionally there just isn't."

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