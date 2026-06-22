Denver water cuts are here. What happens to golf courses, fountains, and data centers?

"There are no daytime rules on when these features can/can't operate."

Denver residents are being urged to cut back on water use as Colorado endures a record hot, dry stretch — but for many people, the larger question is whether the state's most visible water users are being held to the same standards.

That question has become increasingly urgent for communities as they see water-intensive golf courses remain green, fountains continue to run, and data centers expand, even as households face stricter limits and growing pressure to conserve.

What's happening?

Over two months after Denver Water made its first Stage 1 drought declaration since 2013, Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide drought emergency, Westword reported. Along with that local declaration came mandatory watering limits and drought pricing, all aimed at cutting overall demand by 20% by April of next year.

For residents trying to understand how those restrictions play out in practice, a key concern is whether the same rules apply to the city's largest and most visible water users. "With the current water restrictions, how are they being placed on golf courses, fountains and data centers?" one Denver resident asked Westword.

Denver Water told Westword that its conservation goal applies systemwide: every customer is expected to reduce water use by 20%, even if the exact outdoor watering schedules are not the same for all properties.

Westword reported that some large-scale irrigation customers, including parks and recreation districts, are allowed to operate under water budget agreements rather than the standard twice-a-week watering schedule for outdoor use.

That setup means golf courses and other large public landscapes may water more often than nearby households do while still being expected to meet the broader reduction goal. Westword also reported that some courses depend on recycled water, wells, or their own water rights, which can put them outside the usual drought schedule.

Why does it matter?

For many residents, drought restrictions are about more than whether lawns stay green or turn brown—they shape monthly water bills, influence neighborhood norms, and raise questions about whether conservation rules are being applied fairly across the community.

When large landscapes appear untouched by restrictions, frustration can deepen at a time when communities are already dealing with extreme heat and worsening water stress.

The issue is especially sensitive in data centers, as they often require enormous amounts of energy and water for cooling. In Denver, Westword reports there are roughly 15 data centers within Denver Water's service areas.

Each of these centers uses roughly 10,000 gallons of water per day. However, Denver Water noted that these centers are also expected to reduce their water usage by 20%.

Westword, citing 9News, reported a new CoreSite site in Elyria-Swansea is projected to use about 235,000 gallons of water a day.

During a drought, that level of use raises real concerns for nearby residents about growth, infrastructure, and whose needs come first.

Westword reported that the Denver City Council approved a one-year pause on additional new data center development as officials draft standards covering water use and other impacts.

What's being done?

Denver Water says these alternative arrangements are not exemptions. Customers operating under water budget agreements must still meet the same 20% reduction target, even if their irrigation timing differs from the standard schedule.

Travis Thompson, spokesperson for Denver Water, said there are also exceptions for those who use recycled water.

"Recycled water comes from reusable supplies, and these users are approved to irrigate any day of the week," Thompson told Westword. He added that some schools, parks, golf courses, the Denver Zoo, homeowners associations, and commercial properties use that supply.

On fountains, Denver Water has "highly encouraged" customers to keep outdoor features that spray water into the air turned off, Westword reported. Recirculating splash pads such as the one at Union Station are still allowed to operate.

"We understand that splash pads are a benefit to health and safety, especially during hot and dry weather," Thompson said. "There are no daytime rules on when these features can/can't operate."

Even with those exceptions and alternative rules, Denver's drought response shows how difficult it can be to balance comfort, growth, and conservation at once.

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