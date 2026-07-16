Delaware cuts Delmarva Power rate hike in half amid pressure over rising electric bills

Families may be forced to cut back elsewhere or struggle to cover other essentials.

Delaware regulators approved only about half of Delmarva Power's revised rate increase request after months of anger over rising electric bills, giving customers at least a partial win as state leaders face growing pressure over the cost of keeping the lights on.

The decision could ease some near-term pain, even as the fight over who pays for grid upgrades is far from settled.

What happened?

Rather than granting Delmarva Power the full amount it said it needed, the Delaware Public Service Commission authorized only a limited share of the utility's new revenue request.

According to Spotlight Delaware, Delmarva Power is Delaware's biggest energy provider and serves more than 300,000 customers. The company first sought $44.6 million in new revenue, which would have added $6.42 to the average monthly bill, and later cut that request to $28.6 million after political pressure.

In the end, regulators approved only about half of that lower figure. Delmarva representatives said the sharp reduction was unlawful and argued that the commission did not have the authority to cut the increase that much.

The vote came after a series of recent changes in state government. Two months earlier, Gov. Matt Meyer appointed four new members to the Public Service Commission, and Delaware lawmakers recently passed legislation limiting how much infrastructure spending Delmarva can charge to customers. The commission is expected to issue a written order on July 15.

The decision came at a time when many residents are already struggling with higher monthly costs. As Commissioner Michael Richard said during the meeting, "There's a lot of pain out there."

Why does it matter?

Electric bills are among the most unavoidable monthly expenses for most families, so even a relatively small increase can be hard to absorb — especially during the summer, when air conditioner use tends to climb.

This case also reflects a much larger issue playing out across the country. Utilities are seeking more money for upgrades and maintenance, while customers and lawmakers are increasingly questioning how much of that cost should fall on household budgets. When rates rise faster than wages, families may be forced to cut back elsewhere or struggle to cover other essentials.

There is also a clean energy angle to the issue. If electricity becomes less affordable, households may feel less comfortable switching to money-saving technologies such as heat pumps, induction stoves, and electric vehicles, even when those options can lower costs over time.

The commission's decision shows regulators are willing to push back when they believe a utility's request would place too much strain on consumers.

What's being done?

State regulators did not simply accept the utility's revised proposal. By approving only part of it, the commission showed that rate cases can still be reshaped by public and political pressure.

Lawmakers have also taken steps to narrow what Delmarva Power can charge customers for infrastructure spending. Combined with Gov. Matt Meyer's recent appointments to the commission, that suggests Delaware leaders are trying to respond more aggressively to affordability concerns.

Rate proceedings and policy changes can affect bills for years.

Households looking to reduce costs can also consider practical steps such as sealing air leaks, using smart thermostats, checking whether they qualify for bill assistance, and asking their utility about budget billing or energy-saving programs.

The broader debate over utility spending remains unresolved as regulators and lawmakers continue sorting out how much ratepayers should be expected to shoulder.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.