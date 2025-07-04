Officials unveil game-changing 'ATMs' that help address major public need — here's what's inside them

This is just the beginning.

Getting a drink of clean, cold water in Delhi is about to get a lot easier.

According to India TV, the region, which includes India's capital city of New Delhi, is rolling out a new plan to install water ATMs in busy public places. Places like metro stations, markets, hospitals, and bus stops will have the machines installed so people can grab a drink on the go, without needing to buy bottled water.

The government is starting with 20 machines as part of a pilot project, and if it works well, they're planning to install thousands more across the region.

These new water ATMs will be stainless steel units that hold at least 500 liters of water. Each one will have a built-in purification system and real-time water quality monitors, so people can see exactly what they're drinking.

The machines are part of a public-private partnership. Private companies are being invited to help set them up and maintain them in return for using the machines for advertising.

Not everyone in Delhi has easy access to drinking water, especially in areas that don't get regular water through the region's pipeline. These ATMs will help people in those areas stay hydrated and healthy, especially during the hot months from March to October.

They could also help reduce plastic waste, since people won't need to buy as many single-use water bottles.

This is just the beginning. Delhi's water department says it eventually wants to install 5,000 water ATMs across the territory, including 3,000 funded by the government itself.

Some users on social media are already cheering the initiative, highlighting how it fits into a larger push for smart, sustainable solutions in the area.

"From water ATMs to rainwater harvesting, Delhi is stepping up to fight water scarcity," one user posted.

