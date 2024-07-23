Online shopper shares concerning message pop-up after browsing popular brand's jewelry selection: 'I canceled the order'

You can easily determine what's in your food by reading the nutrition label, but what about clothing and accessories?

In a much-shared video, TikToker Chas (@_styledbychas) discussed a disturbing find when ordering jewelry from Shein. "If you've ever tried to order jewelry, this warning sign pops up, and it says DEHP is a major concern."

Di(2-ethylhexyl)phthalate is a synthetic, colorless, and nearly odorless chemical used to produce flexible plastics, classified as being within the family of chemicals known as phthalates. As the narrator points out, DEHP may be cancer-causing, with endocrine, reproductive, and fetal development issues.

California is the only state with DEHP regulations, listing it under Proposition 65 and requiring brands to warn consumers of levels over 0.1% and its potential health effects.

After researching DEHP, Chas said she discovered Shein's jewelry is only toxic if you put it in your mouth. However, she also learned the company's clothing is high in lead. As such, she suggested ordering less from Shein and washing the clothes before wearing them.

Cheaper materials such as lead, phthalates, and polyester are more cost-effective for mass production in fast fashion. In fact, clothing manufacturers need about 430 million barrels of oil annually to meet their polyester demand.

Unfortunately, fast-fashion pieces rarely last, resulting in the average consumer buying 68 clothing items annually, and they cost money to replace. This results in high quantities of landfill waste and leached chemicals.

Brands are better off prioritizing sustainability and public health. The Plastek Group reports that nearly 80% of consumers would rather purchase goods from eco-friendly brands.

Another study indicates 82% of consumers are willing to pay more for products in sustainable packaging — up from 78% in 2022. Overall, a product's ecological footprint is now a crucial part of buying decisions.

Commenters were left shocked and upset by the video.

"GIRL I literally made a post yesterday about how much I hate these types of stores and people defending them," one user said.

"This sign comes up with the kids clothes and alllll the swim suits. Just went to check out and all these warning labels came up. I canceled the order," another wrote.

One commenter warned: "It's not just SHEIN. Even at the 99 cents store hair supplies [have] this warning."

Surprisingly, one user commented about a similar warning for her mom's authentic Yves Saint Laurent handbag, indicating high-quality fashion is also broken.

