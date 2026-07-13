Kentucky congressman urges utility: Don't stick ratepayers with data center power costs

The issue is becoming even more pressing as AI expands.

As utilities move to meet surging demand from massive data centers, Democratic U.S. Representative Morgan McGarvey of Louisville is urging the area's utility to clarify who would pay for the power infrastructure needed for a proposed hyperscale project in West Louisville, saying households should not be left covering the costs.

What happened?

McGarvey raised the issue in a Thursday letter to Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities President John Crockett, arguing that working families should not have "to pay for the costs of bringing this much power online," the Kentucky Lantern reported.

In that letter, McGarvey said the utility should ensure that the hyperscale project and any supporting infrastructure do not increase costs for current customers.

He also pointed to "widespread community opposition" surrounding the 1.6 million-square-foot data center approved earlier this year by the Louisville Planning Commission.

He requested responses by the end of August to a series of questions, including what infrastructure additions would be needed, who would pay for them, and whether the facility might "get priority over existing ratepayers" during periods of extreme heat or severe weather.

Andrew Gardner, a spokesperson for LG&E and KU, said in a statement that the utility has "worked proactively to put customer protections in place as energy demand grows."

Why does it matter?

Large data centers are becoming a growing flashpoint in communities across the country because they can require enormous amounts of electricity, water, land, and transmission upgrades. When responsibility for those costs is not clearly assigned, residents often worry that higher monthly utility bills could follow.

The issue is becoming even more pressing as AI expands. AI tools can help utilities forecast demand, improve grid efficiency, and better integrate renewable energy, but the data centers that support AI can also consume huge amounts of electricity and water.

The same technology that could help build cleaner, smarter energy systems may also strain the grid, raise costs, trigger security and misuse concerns, and intensify local disputes over who benefits and who pays.

If new industrial-scale users are added to the grid, reliable service during heat waves and storms could suffer, and bills could rise to subsidize private development.

What's being done?

LG&E and KU say they already have protections in place for large power users.

Gardner said that regulator-approved rules and rates include "long-term commitments and financial requirements" so that large customers such as data centers "pay their fair share."

McGarvey is also pressing the issue beyond a single letter. Louisville Public Media said he attended a public forum Wednesday evening with Democratic state lawmakers, where he said he opposed the construction of hyperscale data centers in Louisville and elsewhere in Kentucky.

Public comments are being collected through Friday by the Louisville Metro Council on a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating large data centers, the Kentucky Lantern reported.

"LG&E must ensure that this hyper-scale data construction and the development of infrastructure required to serve it do not increase costs for existing ratepayers," McGarvey wrote.

Gardner said, "We remain committed to maintaining the reliable service our customers depend on every day."

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